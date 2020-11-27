Doyen of IT sector FC Kohli passes away at the age of 96

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Faqir Chand Kohli, who built the foundation of $190 billion software services industry of India, breathed his last on Thursday. The 96-year-old Kohli, who served as the first CEO of the country’s largest IT company Tata Consultancy Services, is also credited with bringing the global tech giant IBM into India through a joint venture with the Tata group.

Kohli joined the Tata group at the behest of J.R.D Tata. He also formed deep professional connections with IT leaders including Infosys founder, Narayan Murthy and Wipro founder , Azim Premji. His association with the tech industry lasted throughout the advent of the software revolution in early 90s before he

officially retired in 1999.

“He was a true legend, who set the stage for the dynamic modern economy we enjoy today... Kohli led innovations in areas far-ranging from adult literacy, water purification, software engineering, software automation and cybernetics. Despite his momentous achievements, his simplicity and thoughtfulness is a lesson for all,” Tata Sons chairman N Chandrasekaran said in his condolence message.

Infosys founder Narayan Murthy also noted that he had the privelege of working with Kohli on the Nasscom executive council during the early 1990s.