Nissan India announces expansion of dealership, service station network

By PTI

MUMBAI: Nissan India on Friday announced expansion of its dealership and service station network with 20 news sales points and 30 new service outlets besides taking other customer-centric initiatives ahead of the roll out of its B-segment SUV Magnite next month.

The expansion is in line with the Nissan NEXT strategy to prioritize and invest in the Indian market for sustainable growth, the company said in a release. The subcompact SUV is scheduled for launch on December 2.

In the run-up to the launch of the all-new Nissan Magnite next month, Nissan India has further strengthened customer-centric services with highly-trained channel partners, an end-to-end digital ecosystem and virtual showroom with vehicle configurator, Nissan Motor India said in a release.

"With India gradually becoming a more strategic base for value-added services, Nissan's new and improved initiatives will underscore our desire to give customers a hassle-free, safe, and satisfying sales and service process that is enhanced by a comprehensive digital ecosystem for discerning customers," said Rakesh Srivastava, MD, Nissan Motor India.

While the vehicle configurator provides a seamless exterior and interior experience of all grades, powertrain and feature combinations including "tech pack", the end-to-end e-commerce takes care of the vehicle right from booking to delivery including finance process, the company release said.

Besides, the virtual test drive feature allows the customers to take a test drive from home on their personal device, it added.

"Nissan India's focus is on improving customers' connectivity by providing a seamless journey through these company-owned platforms. We are adapting and adopting the changes in the marketplace to strengthen Nissan's commitment to the Indian customer on product and service assurances," said Sinan Ozkok, President, Nissan Motor India.

Nissan India has also introduced 'Nissan Express Service,' which delivers a quick and comprehensive service experience in just 90-minutes.

Nissan will extend the service reach to its customers by conducting "Nissan Service Clinics" in over 100 upcountry locations, it said.