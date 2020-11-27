STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
'We have followed in his footsteps': Ratan Tata condoles death of TCS founder Faqir Chand Kohli​

Tata said that Kohli was driven in recent years to use technology to enable literacy to those who have not been fortunate enough to receive formal education.

Published: 27th November 2020 06:26 PM  |   Last Updated: 27th November 2020 06:26 PM   |  A+A-

IT industry doyen Faqir Chand Kohli (L) and Industrialist Ratan Tata

IT industry doyen Faqir Chand Kohli (L) and Industrialist Ratan Tata (FIle photo| PTI and Twitter)

By PTI

MUMBAI: Industrialist Ratan Tata on Thursday mourned the demise of IT industry doyen Faqir Chand Kohli, crediting him with defining the vision for growth of TCS, which is now the biggest software exporter of India

"Faqir Kohli formed and led Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) from its founding days. He guided the company in its early years and defined the vision for its growth," Tata said in a statement. He said that the early vision played an important role in creating the "outstandingly successful" global IT company that TCS has become.

Kohli, the founding chief executive of Tata Consultancy Services, died on Thursday afternoon. Reacting to his death, Wipro's founder-chairman Azim Premji said Kohli was the "true pioneer of Indian IT". "We have all followed in his footsteps. His contribution to the IT industry and thus to India is immeasurable," he added.

Tata said that Kohli was driven in recent years to use technology to enable literacy to those who have not been fortunate enough to receive formal education. "Kohli will be remembered as one of the fathers of India's successful IT industry. He was gracious, unassuming, and always willing to help," Tata said.

