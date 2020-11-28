STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
EPFO extends deadline to submit life certificate by pensioners till February 28

Published: 28th November 2020 05:54 PM  |   Last Updated: 28th November 2020 05:54 PM

The Employees' Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Retirement fund body EPFO has extended the deadline for submission of life certificates by pensioners till February 28, a move which would benefit over 35 lakh persons who could not submit the document by November due to coronavirus pandemic.

The pensioners who could not submit their life certificates till November 30 deadline, would get pension every month till February.

"In view of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic and the vulnerability of elderly population to coronavirus, the Employees' Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) has extended the time limit up to 28th February 2021 for submission of Life Certificate (Jeevan Pramaan Patra-JPP) in respect of the Pensioners drawing pension under EPS 1995 (Employees' Pension Scheme-1995) and whose Life certificate is due in any month till February 28, 2021," a labour ministry statement said.

Presently, a pensioner can submit JPP anytime during the year up to 30th November, which is valid for a period of one year from the date of issue.

All such pensioners can submit life certificates till February 28, 2021.

During this extended period, pension will not be stopped in respect of 35 lakh pensioners who could not submit JPP during November 2020, the ministry added.

Multiple modes for submission of JPPs including 3.65 lakh Common Service Centres (CSCs), branches of pension disbursing banks, 1.36 lakh post offices, postal network of 1.90 lakh postmen and Grameen Dak Sevaks under the Department of Post can be availed by pensioners.

