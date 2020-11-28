STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

More trouble for economy? States' spending crashes as pandemic chokes off income

An analysis of the monthly accounts of 15 states indicates that India’s state governments sharply cut down on spending over the past two quarters.

Published: 28th November 2020 10:39 PM  |   Last Updated: 29th November 2020 10:24 AM   |  A+A-

gdp

For representational purposes

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  An analysis of the monthly accounts of 15 states indicates that India’s state governments sharply cut down on spending over the past two quarters.

In fact, going by the fifteen states for which numbers are available, state receipts tanked by a sharp 18 per cent year-on-year in the second quarter (Q2FY21) leading to a record 12 per cent decline in government spending-the worst fall in a decade, according to analysts from Motilal Oswal.

The states which were used for the analyses were Andhra Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Gujarat, Haryana, Himachal Pradesh, Jharkhand, Karnataka, Kerala, Madhya Pradesh, Odisha, Rajasthan, Tamil Nadu, Telangana, Uttar Pradesh, and Uttarakhand.

These 15 states account for a little less than 70 per cent of state government finances.According to analysts from Motilal Oswal Financial Services, a look at the numbers shows that states’ receipts declined for the third consecutive quarter in Q2FY21.

However, this was the first such quarter when all three major constituents declined: taxes (including devolution receipts), states’ own non-tax revenue receipts, and Grants from the Centre.

“In fact, while the share of taxes has fallen to approximately 70 per cent of all receipts, grants from the Centre increased to 25 per cent of all receipts in the first half of the fiscal year,” the analysts wrote.

As for the states own taxes, the collections of stamp duty and registrations declined only a mild 1 per cent in Q2FY21, far better than the 61 per cent contraction in Q1. The continued contraction in incomes led to a sharp reduction in spending.

“(This) was almost entirely due to the record fall in revenue spending since the decline in capital spending was slower than in the previous quarter. Aggregate revenue spending fell 9.3 per cent y-o-y in 2QFY21, following growth of 10.6 per cent in the first quarter. On the other hand, aggregate capital spending contracted 30 per cent last quarter,” the MOFSL report noted.

Around 50 per cent of the states’ revenue spending comprise: interest payments (which grew just 2.3%), salaries and wages (which fell 1.1%), pensions (lower by 16.6%), and subsidies (contracting 19%).

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
India Economy India GDP COVID-19
India Matters
For representational purposes
First case registered in UP's Bareilly under anti-conversion law
Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | AP)
Oxford vaccine: Serum Institute to seek emergency use authorisation in 2 weeks
Farmers shouting slogans during their Delhi Chalo protest against Centres new farm laws at Singhu Border in New Delhi on Saturday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)
Accept Amit Shah's appeal for talks, Amarinder urges protesting farmers
A man shows his inked finger after casting his vote for the first phase of District Development Council elections, in Srinagar. (Photo| ANI)
52% turnout as first round of voting recorded in J&K's DDC polls

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
For representational purposes
All that glitters is not gold: Diamond rush in Nagaland's coal heartland
Delhi police use tear gas during the farmers protest at Singhu border in New Delhi on Friday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)
Dilli Chalo: Farmers reach capital border, cops fire tear gas at them
Gallery
On Bruce Lee's 80th birth anniversary, let us take a look at 25 quotes of the iconic actor that will inspire everyone.
Bruce Lee's 80th birth anniversary: 25 inspirational quotes of the iconic actor
Despite the sincere efforts, many localities in Chennai witnessed waterlogging as Cyclone Nivar made landfall. Madipakkam, Adambakkam, Velachery and Nanganallur were largely submerged. Ram Nagar in Velachery and the neighbouring Madipakkam were among the worst affected. (Photo | Debadatta Mallick, EPS)
Cyclone Nivar: Flood repair in full swing as Chennai, Puducherry limp back to normalcy
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp