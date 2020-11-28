STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

Rising FDI indicates investors' preference for India's enabling environment: Piyush Goyal

FDI in India grew by 15 per cent to USD 30 billion during the first half of the current fiscal, according to official data.

Published: 28th November 2020 03:35 PM  |   Last Updated: 28th November 2020 03:35 PM   |  A+A-

Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal

Union Minister Piyush Goyal (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Increase in foreign direct investment (FDI) into India in July-September 2020 to USD 28.1 billion indicates global investors' preference for the country's enabling environment, Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal said on Saturday.

FDI during September quarter 2019 stood at USD 14.06 billion.

ALSO READ | It's official: India technically in recession, post-COVID output loss upwards of Rs 20 lakh crore

"Despite COVID, FDI doubles year-on-year upwards arrow. Indicating global investors' preference for India's enabling environment under PM @NarendraModi  ji, FDI increased from USD 14.06 billion to USD 28.1 billion in the July-September quarter," he said in a tweet.

FDI in India grew by 15 per cent to USD 30 billion during the first half of the current fiscal, according to official data.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Piyush Goyal FDI India GDP India GDP contraction
India Matters
For representational purposes
First case registered in UP's Bareilly under anti-conversion law
Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | AP)
Oxford vaccine: Serum Institute to seek emergency use authorisation in 2 weeks
Farmers shouting slogans during their Delhi Chalo protest against Centres new farm laws at Singhu Border in New Delhi on Saturday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)
Accept Amit Shah's appeal for talks, Amarinder urges protesting farmers
A man shows his inked finger after casting his vote for the first phase of District Development Council elections, in Srinagar. (Photo| ANI)
52% turnout as first round of voting recorded in J&K's DDC polls

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
For representational purposes
All that glitters is not gold: Diamond rush in Nagaland's coal heartland
Delhi police use tear gas during the farmers protest at Singhu border in New Delhi on Friday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)
Dilli Chalo: Farmers reach capital border, cops fire tear gas at them
Gallery
On Bruce Lee's 80th birth anniversary, let us take a look at 25 quotes of the iconic actor that will inspire everyone.
Bruce Lee's 80th birth anniversary: 25 inspirational quotes of the iconic actor
Despite the sincere efforts, many localities in Chennai witnessed waterlogging as Cyclone Nivar made landfall. Madipakkam, Adambakkam, Velachery and Nanganallur were largely submerged. Ram Nagar in Velachery and the neighbouring Madipakkam were among the worst affected. (Photo | Debadatta Mallick, EPS)
Cyclone Nivar: Flood repair in full swing as Chennai, Puducherry limp back to normalcy
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp