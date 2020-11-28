STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

Start-up funding plunges to eight-quarter low in second quarter

Data sourced from business intelligence firm Tracxn showed that start-up investments in the corresponding period of the last year (January- June, 2019) stood at $5.2 billion.

Published: 28th November 2020 10:41 PM  |   Last Updated: 29th November 2020 10:34 AM   |  A+A-

Representational Image. (File Photo)

By Bismah Malik
Express News Service

BENGALURU : Investments in start-ups plunged to an eight quarter low in the second quarter of the calendar year (April-June), to $1.3 billion with overall funds raised in the sector equivalent to $4 billion in the first half of 2020 the year.

Data sourced from business intelligence firm Tracxn showed that start-up investments in the corresponding period of the last year (January- June, 2019) stood at $5.2 billion.

The plunge in Q2 indicates a strong impact of COVID- 19 on the sector as funding was put on hold by homegrown and overseas venture capitalists.

Interestingly, the October- December quarter of 2019 has been robust in terms of investments, when investments were at $5.6 billion— a record high in eight quarters.

It was during this time when China’s Ant Financial poured in money in unicorns like Paytm, Zomato, etc.

However, Chinese investments slowed down amid the pandemic and have stopped post the imposition of new FDI regulations by the Indian government.

However, investors have expressed positive sentiments towards the Indian start-up community from August onward, in line with adaptability of the ecosystem with the COVID-led disruption and extraordinary performance of sectors like edtech and healthtech.

“We believe about 80 per cent of the start-ups might have been forced to shut down. But the outlook has really changed post August especially in some areas which saw consistent fundraise. In fact, we even saw companies becoming unicorns in that gloomy period,” said an investor associated with a debt funds company.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
For representational purposes
First case registered in UP's Bareilly under anti-conversion law
Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | AP)
Oxford vaccine: Serum Institute to seek emergency use authorisation in 2 weeks
Farmers shouting slogans during their Delhi Chalo protest against Centres new farm laws at Singhu Border in New Delhi on Saturday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)
Accept Amit Shah's appeal for talks, Amarinder urges protesting farmers
A man shows his inked finger after casting his vote for the first phase of District Development Council elections, in Srinagar. (Photo| ANI)
52% turnout as first round of voting recorded in J&K's DDC polls

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
For representational purposes
All that glitters is not gold: Diamond rush in Nagaland's coal heartland
Delhi police use tear gas during the farmers protest at Singhu border in New Delhi on Friday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)
Dilli Chalo: Farmers reach capital border, cops fire tear gas at them
Gallery
On Bruce Lee's 80th birth anniversary, let us take a look at 25 quotes of the iconic actor that will inspire everyone.
Bruce Lee's 80th birth anniversary: 25 inspirational quotes of the iconic actor
Despite the sincere efforts, many localities in Chennai witnessed waterlogging as Cyclone Nivar made landfall. Madipakkam, Adambakkam, Velachery and Nanganallur were largely submerged. Ram Nagar in Velachery and the neighbouring Madipakkam were among the worst affected. (Photo | Debadatta Mallick, EPS)
Cyclone Nivar: Flood repair in full swing as Chennai, Puducherry limp back to normalcy
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp