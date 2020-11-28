Start-up funding plunges to eight-quarter low in second quarter

Bismah Malik By

Express News Service

BENGALURU : Investments in start-ups plunged to an eight quarter low in the second quarter of the calendar year (April-June), to $1.3 billion with overall funds raised in the sector equivalent to $4 billion in the first half of 2020 the year.

Data sourced from business intelligence firm Tracxn showed that start-up investments in the corresponding period of the last year (January- June, 2019) stood at $5.2 billion.

The plunge in Q2 indicates a strong impact of COVID- 19 on the sector as funding was put on hold by homegrown and overseas venture capitalists.

Interestingly, the October- December quarter of 2019 has been robust in terms of investments, when investments were at $5.6 billion— a record high in eight quarters.

It was during this time when China’s Ant Financial poured in money in unicorns like Paytm, Zomato, etc.

However, Chinese investments slowed down amid the pandemic and have stopped post the imposition of new FDI regulations by the Indian government.

However, investors have expressed positive sentiments towards the Indian start-up community from August onward, in line with adaptability of the ecosystem with the COVID-led disruption and extraordinary performance of sectors like edtech and healthtech.

“We believe about 80 per cent of the start-ups might have been forced to shut down. But the outlook has really changed post August especially in some areas which saw consistent fundraise. In fact, we even saw companies becoming unicorns in that gloomy period,” said an investor associated with a debt funds company.