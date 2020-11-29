STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

DLF sells nearly 90 independent floors in Gurugram for over Rs 300 crore

The company plans to launch independent floors in DLF Phase I-IV at Gurugram, New Gurugram and Panchkula among others.

Published: 29th November 2020 05:13 PM  |   Last Updated: 29th November 2020 05:13 PM   |  A+A-

Workers walk past a billboard of DLF Ltd. at Gurgaon in the outskirts of New Delhi (File photo | Reuters)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Realty major DLF Ltd has sold nearly 90 independent floors worth over Rs 300 crore in Gurugram and plans to launch more such projects as demand for premium residential properties has revived in last few months.

The company plans to launch independent floors in DLF Phase I-IV at Gurugram, New Gurugram and Panchkula among others. "Recently we launched 88 residences in form of premium independent floors (at a price point of Rs 3.75 - 4.25 crores each), spread across 22 plots, in the DLF City Phase 3...in Gurugram. These were sold out in a record time," said Aakash Ohri, Sr Executive Director Sales & Director, DLF.

Ohri said that the company plans to launch similar products in Panchkula, Tri-city, New Gurgaon and wherever there is an opportunity in DLF phase 1 to 4. "With an improved attractiveness for real estate as a preferred asset class, against other traditional alternatives, home buyers are looking at safeguarding their accumulated savings by investing in a more long-term asset," Ohri said.

He said that plotted developments continue to remain an attractive investment option due to lower investment cost, vis- vis ready-to-move in properties. "Plots/plotted developments offer high returns," he added.

Ohri said that the COVID-19 pandemic has led to demand gravitating towards organised and trusted developers. In terms of consumer profile, he said that apart from local buyers, NRIs comprise a substantial part of the buyer base that invests in plots/plotted developments.

"Plotted developments have witnessed a manifold appreciation in investment in the past few years. For example, according to a recent research untaken by a leading property analytics firm, plots in DLF City phase 1-4 in Gurugram, have witnessed an average appreciation of 229 per cent from 2009 to 2019," Ohri said.

DLF, the country's largest realty firm, is targeting to achieve sales bookings of Rs 2,500 crore in the ongoing fiscal, marginally better than previous year, despite the COVID-19 pandemic. During the 2019-20 financial year, DLF's sales booking stood at Rs 2,485 crore.

DLF's whole-time director Ashok Tyagi had recently said: "Demand is coming back in the housing market. Enquiries from prospective home buyers are rising." He had said that the COVID-19 pandemic has led people to think about home ownership.

DLF's sales bookings in the first half of this fiscal crossed Rs 1,000 crore as sales in the second quarter rose sharply to Rs 853 crore from Rs 152 crore in the previous quarter. "We are targeting to achieve Rs 750 crore sales each in the December and March quarters," Tyagi had said.

DLF has posted 48 per cent decline in its consolidated net profit at Rs 232.14 crore for the quarter ended September 2020. Its net profit stood at Rs 445.83 crore in the year-ago period.

Total income fell to Rs 1,723.09 crore in the second quarter of this fiscal from Rs 1,940.05 crore in the corresponding period of the previous year. DLF's net debt stood at Rs 5,215 crore at the end of the September quarter.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
DLF DLF residential properties DLF Gurugram properties DLF Phase I
India Matters
Representational Image. (File | EPS)
Liberal invoking of sedition law in BJP-ruled states, say latest NCRB data
Superstar Rajinikanth greeting his supporters. (Photo| P Jawahar, EPS)
Rajini still uncertain over political debut, says will take decision as soon as possible
Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | AP)
Serum Institute rejects charge of vaccine trial participant, seeks Rs 100 crore in damages
Thousands of farmers have reached the national capital on their tractor-trolleys and other vehicles, responding to the 'Delhi Chalo' call against the agri-marketing laws enacted at the Centre in September. (Photo | PTI)
'Delhi Chalo' Explainer: All you need to know about the farmers' protest

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Farmers gathered at the Singhu border during their ongoing 'Delhi Chalo' protest against Centre's new farm laws, in New Delhi. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Farmers' protest enters fifth day, traffic disrupted in Delhi as Tikri, Singhu borders shut
NDRF personnels rescue people at Mudichur in Chennai. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)
Tamil Nadu, Kerala to face heavy downpours as fresh cyclonic storm brewing in Bay of Bengal
Gallery
As the debate over the necessity of change in ODI captain for Team India has once again started, let us take the look at the list of Indian cricketers who have led the 'Men In Blue' in ODI cricket. (Photo | Agencies)
Sachin Tendulkar to Virat Kohli: Check out the list of Indian cricketers to have led 'Men In Blue' in ODIs
Napoli beat Roma 4-0 in an emotional match in the Italian league on Sunday as the team paid tribute to Diego Maradona. It was Napoli's first Serie A game since Maradona died on Wednesday in his native Argentina. IN PIC: A fan takes pictures of the memorab
Napoli pay tributes to Maradona at Serie A; to rename stadium as Stadio Diego Armando Maradona
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp