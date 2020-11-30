STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

Bank credit growth to remain slower in near term: Report

It said that though the interest rates of scheduled commercial banks are falling by 115bps from October 2019 to October 2020, pickup in the incremental credit has not been seen.

Published: 30th November 2020 06:51 PM  |   Last Updated: 30th November 2020 06:51 PM   |  A+A-

Rs 2000, cash,money

For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

MUMBAI: Bank credit growth is likely to remain moderate in the near term as lenders will continue to remain risk averse due to the pandemic-led uncertainty, says a report.

The overall bank credit growth in October 2020 continued to decelerate to 5.6 per cent. "The overall credit growth is expected to remain slower in the near term as banks are being selective in giving fresh loans due to asset quality concerns," Care Ratings said in a report.

It said though the interest rates of scheduled commercial banks (SCBs) are falling (by 115bps from October 2019 to October 2020), pickup in the incremental credit has not been seen. The services, retail and agriculture and allied segment registered a growth of 9.5 per cent, 9.3 per cent and 7.4 per cent respectively in October 2020.

Industrial segment registered a degrowth of 1.7 per cent during the same period as compared with a growth of 3.4 per cent in October 2019. Home loans, which have a large share in retail credit, registered growth of 8.2 per cent in October 2020 (lowest in last five years).

"This indicates though banks are offering various festive offers on home loans, individuals are not taking fresh loans (e.g. Kotak Mahindra Bank, Bank of Baroda, Axis Bank, HDFC Bank reduced interest rate by 10-15bps on home loans)," the report said.

The rating agency said the bank credit growth from May 2020 (Rs 91.08 lakh crore) to October 2020 (Rs 92.13 lakh crore) has been mainly supported by disbursements in the Emergency Credit Line Guarantee Scheme (ECLGS) scheme which is extended further till March 31, 2021.

In October 2020, disbursements under ECLGS scheme were Rs 1.52 lakh crore, which is higher than gross bank credit growth of Rs one lakh crore (in absolute terms from May 2020 to October 2020), it said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Bank credit Care Ratings Bank credit growth Scheduled commercial banks
India Matters
A view of Moderna headquarters is seen in Cambridge, Massachusetts. (File photo| AFP)
Moderna says its Covid vaccine has 94% efficacy, to seek emergency authorisation
Political activist Shehla Rashid (Facebook photo)
Shehla Rashid's father levels allegations against her, demands probe against her NGOs
Representational Image. (File Photo)
Assam plans to bring law making bride, groom disclose religion
Andhra Pradesh CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy (Photo| EPS)
Telangana HC asks registry to place Jagan's illegal assets case before Chief Justice

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau (Photo | AP)
Dilli Chalo: Canada PM Justin Trudeau supports farmers, India says response 'unwarranted'
Dev Deepawali: Varanasi ghats light up with diyas, laser show and PM Modi's visit
Gallery
Border Security Force contingent participates in the 56th raising day event of BSF, at Chhawla Camp in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI)
BSF 56th Raising Day: Will protect country from infiltration by Pak, says DG Rakesh Asthana 
Yahoo's 2020 Year in Review for India gives an idea of the year's top newsmakers and events, based on anonymised daily search habits of users. Check out Yahoo's list of 10 Most Searched Female Celebrities in India in 2020. (Photo | Instagram)
Sunny Leone to Rhea Chakraborty: Check out Yahoo's list of 10 Most Searched Female Celebrities in India in 2020
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp