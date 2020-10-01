STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

CRISIL expects bank credit to grow by up to one per cent in fiscal year 2020-21

Lenders have been undertaking targeted measures to increase the growth and are pinning hopes on festive season for growth to go up.

Published: 01st October 2020 03:22 PM  |   Last Updated: 01st October 2020 03:22 PM   |  A+A-

Bank, Banks

For representational purpose.

By PTI

MUMBAI: The banking system's credit growth will plummet to a multi-decadal low of up to 1 per cent in FY21, domestic credit ratings agency CRISIL said on Thursday.

For non-banking finance companies (NBFCs), the shock will be more pronounced and assets under management (AUM) may decline by up to 3 per cent during the fiscal, impacted majorly by wholesale segment, it said.

It can be noted that non-food credit growth was at 5.5 per cent as of August 28 as compared to the year-ago period. Lenders have been undertaking targeted measures to increase the growth and are pinning hopes on festive season for growth to go up.

Generally, bank credit growth is said to be directly linked to the economic activity, which is set to contract by over 10 per cent in FY21. "Given the grim economic outlook, the banking system's credit growth will come at between 0-1 per cent in FY21. This will be a multi-decade low," the agency's senior director Somasekhar Vemuri told reporters on a call.

He said that for NBFCs, credit growth will be in negative zone and assets under management will decline by 1-3 per cent in the fiscal year. He added that from an asset quality perspective as well, NBFCs will be more impacted than the banks.

The agency said that NBFCs are likely to witness a 0.50 to 2.50 per cent surge in delinquencies this fiscal, driven largely by the small business and wholesale segments. In case of banks, the restructuring scheme will help limit the quantum of loans recognised as non-performing assets (NPAs), the agency said without giving any estimate.

It had earlier estimated the banking industry's NPAs to surge to 11.5 per cent of the overall assets in FY21. NBFCs are also likely to benefit from the loan recast scheme.

Vemuri said that given the salary cuts and job losses, the retail lending segment, which has so far been immune to high levels of stress, will also see a rise in NPAs. The proportion of salaried people availing home loans will also be limited.

He said that the home and gold loan segments will see the lowest NPAs for NBFCs, while the stress will be highest in vehicle finance and small businesses segment.

The agency also shared collection data for NBFCs for April-August, which showed collections for wholesale segment at under 40 per cent, while the same for home loans and gold loans was highest at around 90 per cent each.

More from Business.
Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
CRISIL Bank credit NBFC
India Matters
CBI Headquarters (File Photo | PTI)
2G, Aarushi case: CBI failed to give proof in many high-profile cases
A health worker takes samples for COVID-19 Rapid Antigen Tests as coronavirus cases surge across the city in Guwahati Tuesday Sept. 29 2020. (Photo | PTI)
Most Covid-19 casualties in India within five days of hospitalisation: Study
The Amazon logo is seen in Douai, northern France. (File photo | AP)
Amazon India creates over 1 lakh job opportunities ahead of festive season
Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami, on Wednesday flagged off a fleet of waste management equipment during a function at Island Grounds in Chennai | P Jawahar
Spanish company to manage Chennai’s wastes from Thursday

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi (Photo | PTI)
'What kind of a CM are you?': Priyanka Gandhi to Adityanath over Hathras gang-rape
Congress chief Sonia Gandhi (Photo | AFP)
"Killed by ruthless government": Sonia Gandhi on Hathras gang-rape
Gallery
Bollywood celebrities have expressed shock over the gang rape of a teenager in Hathras. B-Towners also voiced protest against the alleged cremation of the victim by the police without the consent of her family early on Wednesday. (Photo | PTI)
'Strictest punishment is needed for these barbaric men': Bollywood expresses shock over Hathras gang rape
Bollywood celebrities on Wednesday reacted to the news of the acquittal of all 32 people accused in the Babri mosque demolition case of December 6, 1992. B-Town celebrities took to their Twitter to react to the development. (Photo | PTI)
Bollywood reacts to the news of acquittal of accused in Babri Masjid demolition case
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp