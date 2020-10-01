STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

Hero MotoCorp reports 17 per cent increase in sales at 7,15,718 units in September

Hero MotoCorp reported 16.9 per cent increase in sales last month at 7,15,718 units as compared to the same period of last year.

Published: 01st October 2020 08:25 PM  |   Last Updated: 01st October 2020 08:25 PM   |  A+A-

Hero MotoCorp

Hero MotoCorp (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The country's largest two-wheeler maker Hero MotoCorp on Thursday reported 16.9 per cent increase in sales last month at 7,15,718 units as compared to the same period of last year.

The company had sold 6,12,204 units in September 2019.

The two wheeler major said in order to partially offset the rising input costs and commodity prices, it has made an upward revision in the ex-showroom prices of its motorcycles and scooters by up to 2 per cent with the exact quantum varying on the basis of the model and specific market.

The revised prices are effective from October 1, it added.

Hero MotoCorp said despite the disrupted network of components supply chain due to the non-availability of labour and issues with regard to logistics, it sold 18,14,683 units in the second quarter (July-September) of the current fiscal clocking a year-on-year growth of more than 7.3 per cent.

The company had sold 16,91,420 units in the second quarter of 2019-20.

With the peak festival season coming up in the months of October and November, the company remains cautiously confident of achieving yet another benchmark in post-COVID retail sales with the help of positive consumer sentiments and continued government policy support, it added.

Operating at nearly 100 per cent production capacity with almost all customer touchpoints open, the company remains committed to the health and safety of everyone in its ecosystem, including its customers, the two-wheeler major said.

More from Business.
Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Hero MotoCorp Hero MotoCorp Sales
India Matters
Google CEO Sundar Pichai (File Photo | AP)
Google CEO Sundar Pichai commits USD 1 billion to help publishers create quality news
For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)
'One in three doctors dying of coronavirus'
Image for representational purpose
TNIE Expressions | ‘We shouldn’t wait for a perfect vaccine for Covid-19’
For representational purposes
'Unscientific': Experts react as ICMR prescribes 'Antisera' therapy for Covid sans trials

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Sylvain Helaine, the most tattooed man in France, also known as 'Mr. Snake'. (Photo | Sylvain Helaine, Instagram)
Meet Freaky Hoody - A French teacher with tattooes everywhere - even eyes and tongue
Standup comedian Saad Khan (Photo| Facebook)
In Conversation: Saad Khan, Shalini Narayan on lockdown matchmaking!
Gallery
Bollywood celebrities have expressed shock over the gang rape of a teenager in Hathras. B-Towners also voiced protest against the alleged cremation of the victim by the police without the consent of her family early on Wednesday. (Photo | PTI)
'Strictest punishment is needed for these barbaric men': Bollywood expresses shock over Hathras gang rape
Bollywood celebrities on Wednesday reacted to the news of the acquittal of all 32 people accused in the Babri mosque demolition case of December 6, 1992. B-Town celebrities took to their Twitter to react to the development. (Photo | PTI)
Bollywood reacts to the news of acquittal of accused in Babri Masjid demolition case
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp