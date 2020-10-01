Multiplex operators welcome govt's decision to reopen cinemas from mid-October

By ANI

NEW DELHI: The Multiplex Association of India (MAI) on Thursday welcomed the government's decision to allow reopening of cinemas across the country from October 15 with up to 50 per cent of seating capacity.

Late on Wednesday, the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) lifted restrictions on cinema halls, schools and swimming pools as part of its fifth tranche of guidelines to revive business and other activities after the COVID-19 induced lockdown that began in March-end.

"Millions of movie lovers and employees of the cinema exhibition sector along with the entire film industry were eagerly awaiting this announcement," said MAI in a statement.

"We are committed to ensure a safe, secure and hygienic cinema-going experience for the movie lovers of our country. As always, we will continue to assign top-most priority to the health and well-being of our guests and employees."

MAI said urgent permission from State governments to reopen cinemas will go a substantial distance in ensuring that the cinema exhibition sector is able to quickly recover from the dire economic and financial impact of the epidemic.

Reports say the revenue loss to film exhibition industry was to the tune of Rs 1,500 crore per month due to closure of cinema halls.