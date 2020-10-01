STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

New TCS, TDS system effective from today

Experts say that the government should consider releasing a fresh draft specifying the nature of service providers, e-commerce operator, service recipient and applicability to foreign firms.

Published: 01st October 2020 08:22 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st October 2020 08:22 AM   |  A+A-

tax, graphic, income tax

Image used for representational purpose only

By Bismah Malik
Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Income Tax department  has notified guidelines on a 1 per cent Tax Deducted at the Source (TDS) for e-commerce companies and 0.1 per cent Tax Collected at the Source (TCS) for  sellers  to be implemented from October 1 onwards. However, this has raised concerns among industry stakeholders. 

Experts say that the government should consider releasing a fresh draft specifying the nature of service providers, e-commerce operator, service recipient and applicability to foreign firms.  They also say that the move may impact the cash flows of the e-commerce companies and discourage sellers.

Under fire, the IT department clarified several doubts on Wednesday stating that sellers need to collect 0.1 per cent tax from buyers on the amount received on or from October 1, 2020 only in cases where receipt of sale consideration exceeds Rs 50 lakh in a financial year. It added that in cases where TCS is higher than the tax liability of a seller, the extra amount will be refunded along with the interest.

 “A few areas in the current... regime require additional clarity (such as non-residents and its interplay with tax treaties) and an FAQ type document will be helpful. It could have been better if the withholding obligations were made effective from April 1, 2021,” said Ravi S Raghavan, Tax Counsel, Majmudar & Partners. 

More from Business.
Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Tax Deducted at the Source Tax Collected at the Source
India Matters
CBI Headquarters (File Photo | PTI)
2G, Aarushi case: CBI failed to give proof in many high-profile cases
A health worker takes samples for COVID-19 Rapid Antigen Tests as coronavirus cases surge across the city in Guwahati Tuesday Sept. 29 2020. (Photo | PTI)
Most Covid-19 casualties in India within five days of hospitalisation: Study
The Amazon logo is seen in Douai, northern France. (File photo | AP)
Amazon India creates over 1 lakh job opportunities ahead of festive season
Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami, on Wednesday flagged off a fleet of waste management equipment during a function at Island Grounds in Chennai | P Jawahar
Spanish company to manage Chennai’s wastes from Thursday

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi (Photo | PTI)
'What kind of a CM are you?': Priyanka Gandhi to Adityanath over Hathras gang-rape
Congress chief Sonia Gandhi (Photo | AFP)
"Killed by ruthless government": Sonia Gandhi on Hathras gang-rape
Gallery
Bollywood celebrities have expressed shock over the gang rape of a teenager in Hathras. B-Towners also voiced protest against the alleged cremation of the victim by the police without the consent of her family early on Wednesday. (Photo | PTI)
'Strictest punishment is needed for these barbaric men': Bollywood expresses shock over Hathras gang rape
Bollywood celebrities on Wednesday reacted to the news of the acquittal of all 32 people accused in the Babri mosque demolition case of December 6, 1992. B-Town celebrities took to their Twitter to react to the development. (Photo | PTI)
Bollywood reacts to the news of acquittal of accused in Babri Masjid demolition case
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp