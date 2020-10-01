STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
PureTech appoints Biocon Executive Chairperson Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw as director

A statement said that since she founded Biocon, Shaw has guided its growth from a leading bioenzymes company of India to a fully integrated.

Published: 01st October 2020

Biocon CMD Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw

Biocon MD Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw ( File Photo | EPS)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Biotherapeutics firm PureTech Health plc on Thursday announced the appointment of Biocon Executive Chairperson Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw on its board of directors.

Driven by a commitment to provide access to life-saving medicines worldwide, Shaw brings extensive experience in biotherapeutics, strategic leadership, financial and business development and a dedication to improving patients' lives to the company's board of industry leaders, PureTech said in a statement. "Kiran brings a wealth of experience and knowledge to PureTech's board as we enter this next exciting chapter of growth," PureTech's Board of Directors Chairman Christopher Viehbacher said.

The statement said that since she founded Biocon, Shaw has guided its growth from a leading bioenzymes company of India to a fully integrated and globally recognised multibillion-dollar biopharma company with extensive research efforts in oncology, diabetes and autoimmune disease. "I am thrilled to join the luminaries on PureTech's board at a time when the company is poised for rapid growth building on the many successes of recent years," Mazumdar-Shaw said.

The statement said that on joining the board, Shaw will become a member of the board's Remuneration and Nomination Committees. "Her proven track record of entrepreneurial ingenuity and integrity along with her demonstrated business leadership position her as an excellent addition to PureTech's board of industry leaders. We are excited to work with her as we continue on our growth trajectory," PureTech Founder and CEO Daphne Zohar said.

