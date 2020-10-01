STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

SEBI fines NSE Rs 6-crore for acquiring stakes in CAMS, PXIL, four others without approval

SEBI conducted an examination to ascertain whether the National Stock Exchange violated the regulatory norms.

Published: 01st October 2020 08:11 PM  |   Last Updated: 01st October 2020 08:11 PM   |  A+A-

SEBI building

SEBI building (File Photo | Reuters)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Markets regulator Sebi on Thursday imposed Rs 6 crore penalty on NSE for picking up stakes in six entities, including CAMS and Power Exchange India Ltd, without obtaining the regulator's approval.

Apart from CAMS and Power Exchange India Ltd (PXIL), the exchange acquired stakes in NSEIT Ltd, NSDL E-Governance Infrastructure Ltd (NSEIL), Market Simplified India Ltd (MSIL) and Receivables Exchange of India Ltd (RXIL).

Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) conducted an examination to ascertain whether the National Stock Exchange (NSE) violated the regulatory norms.

During the examination, the regulator found "noticee (NSE) had engaged, directly and/or through its wholly-owned subsidiary NSICL, in activities that are unrelated/non-incidental to its activities as a stock exchange by way of acquisition of stakes in PXIL, CAMS, NSEIT Limited, NEIL, MSIL, and RXIL without seeking approval of Sebi".

Through such acts, NSE has violated the provisions of Securities Contracts (Regulation) (Stock Exchanges and Clearing Corporations) or SECC norms, it said in the order.

Although there are no investor complaints on record arising out of such lapses, Sebi said the violation, in this case, is serious in nature.

Further, the exchange has failed to take corrective steps and have not furnished any material to suggest that it has applied for post-facto approval of Sebi about these investments, the regulator noted.

NSE, being the leading regulated stock exchange in India, should have set higher standards of compliance which are found lacking in the present case, Sebi said.

It, further, said that the violation is repetitive in nature and has continued for a long period.

According to Sebi, the importance of compliance with SECC norms is further evident from the fact that any irregularity, or misconduct in other business activities, "if done by the entity like noticee, may cost it dearly and it may lead to violation of the condition of grant of recognition to be a fit and proper person if that irregularity or the misconduct has a potential to affect the noticee's general reputation, record of fairness and integrity".

The regulator also said that each investment activities constitute an independent violation and as such there are six instances of violations and accordingly a penalty of Rs 6 crore has been imposed on NSE.

In a separate order, the regulator has disposed of a case of an alleged violation of SECC norms against NSE in the matter of NSE Strategic Investment Corporation Limited (NSIC).

It was alleged that the exchange had failed to obtain approval from Sebi for setting up its wholly-owned subsidiary NSIC and engaging in non-related or non-incidental activities in violation SECC Regulations.

As per the annual report of NSE, it was noted that NSIC was established as an investment holding company for the purpose of making or holding strategic investments in the equity shares and/or other securities of NSE group entities.

Pursuant to this, NSIC acquired 100 per cent stake of DotEx Company from NSE in 2013.

By this way, NSIC became immediate holding company and NSE as the ultimate holding company of DotEx.

It is observed that incorporation of NSIC and acquisition of 100 per cent equity shares of DotEx Company from NSE were one-time and standalone events, Sebi said.

More from Business.
Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
SEBI CAMS PXIL
India Matters
Google CEO Sundar Pichai (File Photo | AP)
Google CEO Sundar Pichai commits USD 1 billion to help publishers create quality news
For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)
'One in three doctors dying of coronavirus'
Image for representational purpose
TNIE Expressions | ‘We shouldn’t wait for a perfect vaccine for Covid-19’
For representational purposes
'Unscientific': Experts react as ICMR prescribes 'Antisera' therapy for Covid sans trials

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Sylvain Helaine, the most tattooed man in France, also known as 'Mr. Snake'. (Photo | Sylvain Helaine, Instagram)
Meet Freaky Hoody - A French teacher with tattooes everywhere - even eyes and tongue
Standup comedian Saad Khan (Photo| Facebook)
In Conversation: Saad Khan, Shalini Narayan on lockdown matchmaking!
Gallery
Bollywood celebrities have expressed shock over the gang rape of a teenager in Hathras. B-Towners also voiced protest against the alleged cremation of the victim by the police without the consent of her family early on Wednesday. (Photo | PTI)
'Strictest punishment is needed for these barbaric men': Bollywood expresses shock over Hathras gang rape
Bollywood celebrities on Wednesday reacted to the news of the acquittal of all 32 people accused in the Babri mosque demolition case of December 6, 1992. B-Town celebrities took to their Twitter to react to the development. (Photo | PTI)
Bollywood reacts to the news of acquittal of accused in Babri Masjid demolition case
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp