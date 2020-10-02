STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Ex-WestJet CEO Gregg Albert Saretsky appointed non-executive director on IndiGo board

Saretsky is a nominee of Rahul Bhatia's InterGlobe Enterprises (IGE) group, which holds around 38-per-cent share in the budget carrier.

IndiGo Airlines director Gregg Albert Saretsky (Photo| Twitter)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The InterGlobe Aviation has appointed Gregg Albert Saretsky, who was the former CEO of a Canadian airline, as a non-executive non-independent director on the board of IndiGo, according to a statement.

Saretsky is a nominee of Rahul Bhatia's InterGlobe Enterprises (IGE) group, which holds around 38-per-cent share in the budget carrier. He has been the president and CEO of the WestJet airline for eight years from 2010-2018, IndiGo said on Friday.

"In this role, he was responsible for providing strategic direction to the organisation, as well as for financial management of the company," it said. Prior to WestJet, Saretsky was associated with Alaska Airlines from 1998-2008.

Currently, he is associated with the Wood Buffalo Economic Development Corporation as the director and chairman of its board, according to the statement. "I am honoured to be part of the Board of IndiGo, an airline that continues to play a significant role in transforming the Indian aviation industry," Saretsky said.

