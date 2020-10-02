STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

Google’s new policy miffs start-ups 

Sources say that the Indian start-up community led by Paytm CEO Vijay Shekhar Sharma is also contemplating taking the matter to the Union Ministry, highlighting Google’s alleged monopoly.

Published: 02nd October 2020 09:21 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd October 2020 09:21 AM   |  A+A-

The Australian government said on Friday, July 31, 2020 it plans to give Google and Facebook three months to negotiate with Australian media businesses fair pay for news content. (Photo | AP)

For representational purpose. (Photo | AP)

By Bismah Malik
Express News Service

BENGALURU: Indian startups have upped  ante against Google after the company notified a 30 per cent  charge/tax on all in-app purchases from its Android playstore.

Apart from this, Google had earlier briefly removed Paytm from its app store alleging that it was promoting gambling.

Food delivery startups Zomato and Swiggy on Wednesday were also similar notices asking them to remove several gamification features.

The food tech companies have sought more clarifications. Sources say that the Indian start-up community led by Paytm CEO Vijay Shekhar Sharma is also contemplating taking the matter to the Union Ministry of Information and Technology, highlighting Google’s alleged monopoly in the app store segment, since the company commands more than 90 per cent of the app market in India. 

“The app developers have also spoken at length on having an indigenous app store to thwart the designs of tech giants like Google and Apple, who are regulating all the policy matters with regards to app store. At a time when Prime Minister Modi has emphasised on Atma Nirbhar, the time has come for the regulators as well as innovators to come together and give a befetting reply to these anti-competitive practices,” said a start-up founder on condition of anonymity.

“Although a few apps now have their own playstores, competing with Google is a daunting task. The government intervention should instead happen at the policy level, such as asking Google to revise its policy with respect to each geography and abide by the laws of the land,” Ankir Rai, CEO, Aiisa.

More from Business.
Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Google Google new policies
India Matters
Google CEO Sundar Pichai (File Photo | AP)
Google CEO Sundar Pichai commits USD 1 billion to help publishers create quality news
For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)
'One in three doctors dying of coronavirus'
Image for representational purpose
TNIE Expressions | ‘We shouldn’t wait for a perfect vaccine for Covid-19’
For representational purposes
'Unscientific': Experts react as ICMR prescribes 'Antisera' therapy for Covid sans trials

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Sylvain Helaine, the most tattooed man in France, also known as 'Mr. Snake'. (Photo | Sylvain Helaine, Instagram)
Meet Freaky Hoody - A French teacher with tattooes everywhere - even eyes and tongue
Standup comedian Saad Khan (Photo| Facebook)
In Conversation: Saad Khan, Shalini Narayan on lockdown matchmaking!
Gallery
Bollywood celebrities have expressed shock over the gang rape of a teenager in Hathras. B-Towners also voiced protest against the alleged cremation of the victim by the police without the consent of her family early on Wednesday. (Photo | PTI)
'Strictest punishment is needed for these barbaric men': Bollywood expresses shock over Hathras gang rape
Bollywood celebrities on Wednesday reacted to the news of the acquittal of all 32 people accused in the Babri mosque demolition case of December 6, 1992. B-Town celebrities took to their Twitter to react to the development. (Photo | PTI)
Bollywood reacts to the news of acquittal of accused in Babri Masjid demolition case
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp