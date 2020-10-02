STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Mahindra & Mahindra launches its sports utility vehicle Thar in India at  Rs 9.8 lakh

All the variants of the new Thar come with a four-wheel drive set up and customers can start booking the model from Friday itself.

Published: 02nd October 2020 09:43 PM  |   Last Updated: 02nd October 2020 09:43 PM   |  A+A-

Mahindra & Mahindra's sports utility vehicle Thar. (Photo | Official website)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Mahindra & Mahindra (M&M) on Friday launched the all-new version of its sports utility vehicle Thar, priced between Rs 9.8 lakh and Rs 13.75 lakh (ex-showroom). The company has introduced the model in two trims AX and LX with both petrol and diesel powertrain options.

All the variants of the new Thar come with a four-wheel drive set up and customers can start booking the model from Friday itself. The company has plans to start deliveries of the vehicle from next month.

“Thar is a notch higher in its appeal, owing to its ability to be as comfortable on paved roads, as it has always been off-road.We are confident that the Thar tribe will grow stronger as a new set of customers come into its fore, in addition to the traditionalists,” said managing director of the company, Pawan Goenka. Designed and engineered in India, the new Thar will be manufactured at the company’s Nashik plant.

To make the model more attractive than its predecessor, the company has equipped the new Thar with latest modern features like 17.7 cm touchscreen infotainment system, real time adventure statistics display, cruise control, key-less entry, smartphone connectivity etc.

The company is hopeful that the model will become widely popular. “Since its unveil, the response has been phenomenal, clearly proving to be one of the most awaited launches this year. We believe our attractive pricing will appeal tothe adventure lovers as also to the urban lifestyle seekers,” said Rajesh Jejurikar, executive director, Auto & Farm sector, M&M.

