STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

Mahindra launches facelift of 4x4 Thar SUV, price starts at Rs 9.8 lakh

The petrol AX trims are priced at Rs 9.8 lakh, Rs 10.65 lakh and Rs 11.9 lakh, while the diesel versions are tagged at Rs 10.85 lakh, Rs 12.10 lakh and Rs 12.2 lakh.

Published: 02nd October 2020 02:50 PM  |   Last Updated: 02nd October 2020 02:50 PM   |  A+A-

Mahindra Thar 2020

Mahindra Thar 2020

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Mahindra & Mahindra (M&M) on Friday launched the all-new version of its sports utility vehicle Thar, priced between Rs 9.8 lakh and Rs 13.75 lakh (ex-showroom). The company has introduced the model in two trims AX and LX with both petrol and diesel powertrain options.

The petrol AX trims are priced at Rs 9.8 lakh, Rs 10.65 lakh and Rs 11.9 lakh, while the diesel versions are tagged at Rs 10.85 lakh, Rs 12.10 lakh and Rs 12.2 lakh.

The petrol LX version with manual transmission is priced at Rs 12.49 lakh and the diesel trims are tagged at Rs 12.85 lakh and Rs 12.95 lakh. The petrol trims with automatic transmission are priced at Rs 13.45 lakh and Rs 13.55 lakh, while the two six-speed automatic diesel variants are tagged at Rs 13.65 lakh and Rs 13.75 lakh.

The petrol trims come with a 2-litre powertrain that generates 150 bhp of power, while the 2.2-litre diesel variants churn out 130 BHP of power. All the variants of new Thar come with a four-wheel drive set up. The company said it has opened the booking of the model from Friday and the deliveries would begin from next month. "Over the years, the Thar has been a part of Mahindra's rich history and has found its way into the hearts of many as an object of desire," M&M MD Pawan Goenka said.

He added that in its all-new avatar, Thar is a notch higher in its appeal, owing to its ability to be as comfortable on paved roads, as it has always been off-road. "We are confident that the Thar tribe will grow stronger as a new set of customers come into its fore, in addition to the traditionalists," Goenka said.

Designed and engineered in India, the new Thar will be manufactured at the company's Nashik plant. The iconic model now comes with various features like 17.7 cm touchscreen infotainment system, adventure statistics display, cruise control, among others.

More from Business.
Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Mahindra and Mahindra Mahindra Thar Thar 2020 Mahindra Thar price Thar facelift
India Matters
Google CEO Sundar Pichai (File Photo | AP)
Google CEO Sundar Pichai commits USD 1 billion to help publishers create quality news
For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)
'One in three doctors dying of coronavirus'
Image for representational purpose
TNIE Expressions | ‘We shouldn’t wait for a perfect vaccine for Covid-19’
For representational purposes
'Unscientific': Experts react as ICMR prescribes 'Antisera' therapy for Covid sans trials

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Sylvain Helaine, the most tattooed man in France, also known as 'Mr. Snake'. (Photo | Sylvain Helaine, Instagram)
Meet Freaky Hoody - A French teacher with tattooes everywhere - even eyes and tongue
Standup comedian Saad Khan (Photo| Facebook)
In Conversation: Saad Khan, Shalini Narayan on lockdown matchmaking!
Gallery
Bollywood celebrities have expressed shock over the gang rape of a teenager in Hathras. B-Towners also voiced protest against the alleged cremation of the victim by the police without the consent of her family early on Wednesday. (Photo | PTI)
'Strictest punishment is needed for these barbaric men': Bollywood expresses shock over Hathras gang rape
Bollywood celebrities on Wednesday reacted to the news of the acquittal of all 32 people accused in the Babri mosque demolition case of December 6, 1992. B-Town celebrities took to their Twitter to react to the development. (Photo | PTI)
Bollywood reacts to the news of acquittal of accused in Babri Masjid demolition case
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp