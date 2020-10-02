STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

Vodafone Idea gets shareholders' nod for increasing borrowing limit, issuance of securities

A special resolution for increasing the borrowing powers of the company was cleared with 99.8 per cent votes while another for issuance of equity securities for up to Rs 15,000 crore got praise.

Published: 02nd October 2020 11:24 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd October 2020 11:24 AM   |  A+A-

Vodafone Idea

Vodafone-Idea (File Photo)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Shareholders of Vodafone Idea (VIL) have approved a slew of proposals, including raising its borrowing limit and issuance of securities of up to Rs 15,000 crore, according to a regulatory filing.

The shareholders' nod came at the company's Annual General Meeting (AGM) held on Wednesday, where various proposals -- expected to enable the troubled telecom operator to pay statutory dues and stay afloat -- were put up for voting.

A special resolution for increasing the borrowing powers of the company was cleared with 99.8 per cent votes, while another relating to issuance of equity securities for up to Rs 15,000 crore received 98.6 per cent votes in favour. "All the resolutions mentioned in the AGM notice as per details...accordingly stand passed with requisite majority," VIL said in a BSE filing on Thursday.

According to the AGM notice circulated by the company on September 7, the resolution on borrowing powers pertained to raising borrowing limit to Rs 1 lakh crore. Shareholders of the company, which was earlier listed as Idea Cellular, had approved a borrowing limit of Rs 25,000 crore at its AGM in September 2014.

Other proposals that VIL shareholders approved were alteration of Articles of Association of the company, creation of security on properties and transactions with Indus Towers and Bharti Infratel. Earlier last month, the board of Vodafone Idea had approved fund-raising plans of up to Rs 25,000 crore through a combination of equity and debt instruments, subject to shareholders' approval.

The board's move had come just days after the Supreme Court directed telecom operators to pay 10 per cent of their total Adjusted Gross Revenue (AGR)-related dues this year, and rest in 10 instalments starting from next fiscal year.

The ambitious fund raising plans promise to throw a lifeline to cash-strapped VIL, which has suffered massive losses, has been losing subscribers and Average Revenue Per User (ARPU), and faces outstanding statutory dues of about Rs 50,000 crore.

VIL is the third largest operator in the fiercely-competitive Indian telecom market, where Jio's entry in 2016 with free calls and cheap data pushed some rivals to exit or merge with other operators to stay afloat.

Jio Platforms -- the unit that houses India's youngest but largest telecom firm Jio and apps -- recently raised Rs 1,52,056 crore from 13 investors, including Facebook, Google, General Atlantic, Intel Capital and Qualcomm Ventures.

Vodafone Idea's overall AGR dues stood at over Rs 58,000 crore, of which the company has paid Rs 7,854 crore to the Department of Telecom so far.

The statutory dues arose after the Supreme Court, in October last year, upheld the government's position on including revenue from non-core businesses in calculating the annual AGR of telecom companies, a share of which is paid as licence and spectrum fee to the exchequer.

More from Business.
Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Vodafone Idea VIL borrowing limit VIL securities Vodafone Idea AGM
India Matters
Google CEO Sundar Pichai (File Photo | AP)
Google CEO Sundar Pichai commits USD 1 billion to help publishers create quality news
For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)
'One in three doctors dying of coronavirus'
Image for representational purpose
TNIE Expressions | ‘We shouldn’t wait for a perfect vaccine for Covid-19’
For representational purposes
'Unscientific': Experts react as ICMR prescribes 'Antisera' therapy for Covid sans trials

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Sylvain Helaine, the most tattooed man in France, also known as 'Mr. Snake'. (Photo | Sylvain Helaine, Instagram)
Meet Freaky Hoody - A French teacher with tattooes everywhere - even eyes and tongue
Standup comedian Saad Khan (Photo| Facebook)
In Conversation: Saad Khan, Shalini Narayan on lockdown matchmaking!
Gallery
Bollywood celebrities have expressed shock over the gang rape of a teenager in Hathras. B-Towners also voiced protest against the alleged cremation of the victim by the police without the consent of her family early on Wednesday. (Photo | PTI)
'Strictest punishment is needed for these barbaric men': Bollywood expresses shock over Hathras gang rape
Bollywood celebrities on Wednesday reacted to the news of the acquittal of all 32 people accused in the Babri mosque demolition case of December 6, 1992. B-Town celebrities took to their Twitter to react to the development. (Photo | PTI)
Bollywood reacts to the news of acquittal of accused in Babri Masjid demolition case
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp