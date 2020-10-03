STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal bats for FTAs with developed countries

Piyush Goyal reiterated that India has the capability to become a global player in many sectors and needs to scale up its manufacturing activities and to become globally competitive.

Published: 03rd October 2020 03:37 PM  |   Last Updated: 04th October 2020 07:25 AM   |  A+A-

Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal

Union Minister Piyush Goyal (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal on Saturday said that to get access to a larger global market, India needs to collaborate with developed countries with larger market access like the US and EU. 

“India can certainly be part of a global chain. We have to foster such collaborations with the developed countries which have large markets, and not nations like Chile and Peru,” Goyal said, while addressing a webinar organised by EXIM Bank.

The minister added that instead of Free Trade Agreements (FTAs) with Latin American and African countries, the country requires out of the box ideas like an FTA with the US so that it pitches itself against world class standards.

“We need to penetrate the developed world,” he added. This comes against the backdrop of the government’s attempt to review existing FTAs.

Goyal, during his virtual conference with members of ASEAN on August 29, said his single focus was to review the ASEAN India Trade in Goods Agreement. The progress, however, remains slow. India is already trying to conclude FTA with the EU, Britain and US. 

​At the event, Goyal reiterated that India has the capability to become a global player in many sectors and needs to scale up its manufacturing activities and to become globally competitive.

Signalling that the government might not extend any subsidies for exports, he said that exports will definitely happen automatically if “products are good and competitively priced”. 

Industries should not expect that subsidies will be the “only solution”. 

“There is no need to segregate between products for exports and the domestic sector. We require quality, good technology and scale, though some support may be needed at times,” Goyal noted.

More from Business.
Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Piyush Goyal Exim Bank India manufacturing activities
India Matters
Representational Image. (Photo | PTI)
India set to launch hypersonic nuclear-capable Shaurya missile on Saturday
People light candles during a protest demanding justice for the Hathras case victim
Hathras case: Upper caste villagers demand CBI probe, say accused are innocent
Supreme Court (File Photo| Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Ready to waive compound interest during moratorium for loans upto Rs 2 cr: Centre 
For representational purposes
Bored working from home? Uttarakhand offers 'workcation' from mountains

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Ambushed Assam Rifles vehicle in Arunachal Pradesh. (Photo| EPS)
Militants ambush Assam Rifles vehicle in Arunachal, 1 killed
Firefighters battle flames at the KPCL power plant, which witnessed a gas turbine blast, at Yelahanka in Bengaluru on Friday | Express
Gas turbine explodes at power plant in Karnataka, 15 injured
Gallery
Here is the list of contestants in the fourth season of popular reality show Bigg Boss in Tamil hosted by Kamal Haasan.
Bigg Boss Tamil Season 4: Check out the list of contestants
Shreyas Iyer showed his class with a captain's knock and pacer Anrich Nortje honoured his skipper's heroics by bowling a splendid penultimate over in Delhi Capitals' 18-run victory over Kolkata Knight Riders in a thrilling IPL match here on Saturday. (Photo | PTI)
IPL 2020 in PICS: Run feast continues in Sharjah as Delhi Capitals claim 18-run victory over KKR
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp