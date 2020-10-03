Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal bats for FTAs with developed countries

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal on Saturday said that to get access to a larger global market, India needs to collaborate with developed countries with larger market access like the US and EU.

“India can certainly be part of a global chain. We have to foster such collaborations with the developed countries which have large markets, and not nations like Chile and Peru,” Goyal said, while addressing a webinar organised by EXIM Bank.

The minister added that instead of Free Trade Agreements (FTAs) with Latin American and African countries, the country requires out of the box ideas like an FTA with the US so that it pitches itself against world class standards.

“We need to penetrate the developed world,” he added. This comes against the backdrop of the government’s attempt to review existing FTAs.

Goyal, during his virtual conference with members of ASEAN on August 29, said his single focus was to review the ASEAN India Trade in Goods Agreement. The progress, however, remains slow. India is already trying to conclude FTA with the EU, Britain and US.

​At the event, Goyal reiterated that India has the capability to become a global player in many sectors and needs to scale up its manufacturing activities and to become globally competitive.

Signalling that the government might not extend any subsidies for exports, he said that exports will definitely happen automatically if “products are good and competitively priced”.

Industries should not expect that subsidies will be the “only solution”.

“There is no need to segregate between products for exports and the domestic sector. We require quality, good technology and scale, though some support may be needed at times,” Goyal noted.