STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

Despite uptick, economy's full recovery set to be a long slog

While some project recovery to begin as early as Q3, others are avoiding reading too much into the anticipated festive-season spending.

Published: 03rd October 2020 10:16 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd October 2020 10:16 AM   |  A+A-

Recession, Economy, Loss

Representational image. (Express Illustration)

By Sunitha Natti
Express News Service

Several high frequency economic indicators are showing signs of life, but we are still months away from recovery getting truely going. The latest data dispatches indicate that the economy is moving upwards, though economists have reason to believe that some of the uptick is due to pent-up demand from previous months.

While some project recovery to begin as early as Q3, others are avoiding reading too much into the anticipated festive-season spending.

In September, PMI (manufacturing) came in at 56.8%, GST collections were up 4%, e-way bills touched a 6-month high, railway freight was up 15% and power demand up by nearly 5%.

However, the services sector continues to be in trouble and could take longer to recover, while bank non-food credit is growing at a snail’s pace. CMIE data shows that new project investments fell in the September quarter, with both the public and private sector announcing fewer projects.

“Within the details, measures of output, new orders and raw material purchases saw the biggest gains, while export orders flipped back to expansion. However, these improvements are not yet driving up employment, with this index stagnant below 50 for the 6th straight month. Stocks of finished goods also fell to a 3-month low,” Barclays noted.

Moreover, for any rise or decline in economic indicators to become a trend, one should weigh at least six months data to know its full weight.

Any meaningful recovery will begin only when economic activity reaches pre-Covid levels, but there are different takes on it.

While the Ministry of Finance concluded last month that the worst was over and that the Indian economy was on the path of a V-shaped recovery, RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das was on the other side of the spectrum, asserting that even though indicators including agricultural activity, PMI and certain private estimates on unemployment point to signs of stabilistion, recovery was still not entrenched.

“By all indications, the recovery is likely to be gradual as efforts towards re-opening of the economy are confronted with rising infections,” he noted. The ministry, on other hand, cited strengthening rural demand and sectors like construction and manufacturing recording a revival. “The worst seems to be behind us as high-frequency indicators show an improvement June onwards,” it said.

All not Rosy

  • The services sector remains in trouble and recovery may take longer
  • CMIE data shows new project investments fell in the September quarter
More from Business.
Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
India economy
India Matters
Representational Image. (Photo | PTI)
India set to launch hypersonic nuclear-capable Shaurya missile on Saturday
People light candles during a protest demanding justice for the Hathras case victim
Hathras case: Upper caste villagers demand CBI probe, say accused are innocent
Supreme Court (File Photo| Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Ready to waive compound interest during moratorium for loans upto Rs 2 cr: Centre 
For representational purposes
Bored working from home? Uttarakhand offers 'workcation' from mountains

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Prime Minister Narendra Modi during the inauguration of Atal tunnel world's longest highway tunnel in Manali Saturday Oct. 3 2020. (Photo | PTI, screenshot from livestream)
PM Modi inaugurates Atal Tunnel, longest highway tunnel in the world at 3,000-meter altitude
India successfully test fires hypersonic nuclear capable Shaurya missile
Gallery
Bollywood celebrities have expressed shock over the gang rape of a teenager in Hathras. B-Towners also voiced protest against the alleged cremation of the victim by the police without the consent of her family early on Wednesday. (Photo | PTI)
'Strictest punishment is needed for these barbaric men': Bollywood expresses shock over Hathras gang rape
Bollywood celebrities on Wednesday reacted to the news of the acquittal of all 32 people accused in the Babri mosque demolition case of December 6, 1992. B-Town celebrities took to their Twitter to react to the development. (Photo | PTI)
Bollywood reacts to the news of acquittal of accused in Babri Masjid demolition case
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp