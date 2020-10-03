Sharp India's non-executive director Seiji Hayakawa resigns from board
Published: 03rd October 2020 11:28 AM | Last Updated: 03rd October 2020 11:28 AM
NEW DELHI: Consumer electronics firm Sharp India on Friday said its Non-Executive Director Seiji Hayakawa has resigned from the board. "We hereby inform you that Seiji Hayakawa has resigned as a Non Executive Director of the company with effect from Friday, October 2, 2020," Sharp India said in a regulatory filing.
The company also announced the appointments of Masahiko Nakagawasa, Abhijeet Bhagwat and Yoshihiro Hashimoto as additional directors (non-executive) with effect from Friday.