The science behind this social media

Manju Latha Kalanidhi By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Instagram turns 10 on October 6 and almost every Hyderabadi youngster seems to be hooked on to the app.

The lockdown was the time where we found more city folks turn into content creators and we talk to five creators/artists who tell us what makes them more relatable to their followers and how they try to strike a balance between what is real and what is appealing.

Aishwarya Asher @Warangal Wandana

What on your feed do you think is most relatable to your audience and why?

Weekly new episodes

Can you recall your most powerful/impactful/viral post and why do you think it did so well?

A video clip where I told them about my upcoming episode did get me a good response

What is the one thing you never share on Instagram?

Weird photographs of mine

Three Insta accounts you check out every day

Actor Samantha besides #HariTips and #FashionTips

How do you manage to keep your content real at the same time appealing?

I think of how my followers can relate to my posts and I just update weekly four posts

One feature you think Instagram should do away with?

Having to post links to stories and give direct access to posts

Nikhil Vijayendra Simha @nikhiluuuuuuuuu

What on your Instagram feed do you think is most relatable to your audience and why?

I feel my fashion posts where I experiment with my outfits get their attention. Also, the way I carry myself and my music-related covers are relatable. I get a huge response when I sing and post a song, even without a karaoke. My followers relate to both these facets of me.

Can you recall your most powerful/impactful/viral post on Instagram and why do you think it did so well?

When I sang and danced to Orey Anjinelu song and uploaded it, it went viral! I mean it ranks among my ‘most-engaged videos’. The hugely positive response may have been because it was a song from an old show. The nostalgia made it relatable.

What is the one thing you never share on Instagram?

Lol, I share everything, Even if I sneeze, my audience will know who wiped my nose!

Two Insta accounts you check out every day

@Larissabonesi and @mahathalli

As a social influencer with so many followers, how do you manage to keep your content real at the same time appealing?

When you have so much passion for what you do, it just happens! I try to pick topics or create content that is more fun. My Instafam loves me for being myself, and I try to engage with them as much as possible!

One feature you think Instagram should do away with?

It’s fine as it is now.

Anasuya Bharadwaj @Itsme_anasuya

What on your Instagram feed do you think is most relatable to your audience and why?

Glimpses of my personal life, usually candid photographs in a casual mood, really get the maximum engagement from my followers.

Can you recall your most powerful/impactful/viral post on Instagram and why do you think it did so well?

I posted a photo of my two sons and me just lying down on the bed and having a good playtime. That post got an overwhelming response. So did the one with my mom on her birthday on September 24. One more about three must-have post workouts also went viral.

What is the one thing you never share on Instagram?

Actually, nothing as I don’t believe in having two faces, one personal and one for the followers. As a person, I come with no filters and love to keep it real and the way it is.

One feature you think Instagram should do away with?

Instagram should not allow people with no real photographs, names or followers or any other details to be on the platform. At this time, anyone can just create an account and abuse/troll others. But insisting on verifiable names/accounts can bring in more discipline to the platform. I had an abusive follower and he came back with a new account nearly 70 times to abuse me. If we had a way to curb this kind of behaviour where they hide behind anonymity, it would be great. Also, I hope there is a filter that disallows people from posting cuss words in regional languages.

Causes that you love to give a shout-out to?

Causes related to women and unsung heroes

Akanksha Kommirelly @akankshakommirelly

What on your Instagram feed do you think is most relatable to your audience and why?

My content has always been situational and trendy, and I provide my honest feedback on things that I use. I keep my content unfiltered and show my journey in various things like skin, makeup, and fashion. This I feel, not only makes my audience feel the content as relatable but also helped me build trust with them. I focus on creating content that is fun and informative and that has helped me entertain them.

Can you recall your most powerful/impactful/viral post on Instagram and why do you think it did so well?

I recently did a makeup transition video around a viral song and it got around 820,000+ views. The song was a big hit and people found it really hilarious, when I heard it I knew it was something really fun and thought of using that in my way, and hoping on quickly on the trend did make my video go viral too.

What is the one thing you never share on Instagram?

The money I make, haha

Three Insta accounts you check out every day

Komal Pandey, Nikkie Tutorials and Liza Koshy.

As a social influencer with so many followers, how do you manage to keep your content real at the same time appealing?

When you are a creator you start thinking about everything in the form of content, so that kind of makes it easier to get ideas. In some instances, my ideas may not be something my audience engage with the way I expect, sometimes I’m overwhelmed and sometimes I’m underwhelmed with the response. But the hustle keeps going to make better content each day.

One feature you think Instagram should do away with?

I didn’t like the update of switching up the explore button to reels (80% of my audience too), while reels are fun, I think it would be great if the user has an option to choose what they too have for easy accessibility – reels/explore.