Two more probes into Chinese imports begun

NEW DELHI: Less than a week after it launched a probe into the alleged dumping of a certain pharmaceutical raw material by Chinese traders, India’s Directorate General of Trade Remedies (DGTR) has begun two more probes into the similar dumping of other products.

According to a notice from the agency, which operates under the Ministry of Commerce and Industry, it has started an investigation into the alleged dumping of ‘Hydrofluorocarbon (HFC) Blends’—a product used in commercial and residential air conditioning—and ‘Decor paper’ from China.

The probe has been initiated based on applications filed by domestic companies—SRF Ltd in the case of HFC blends and ITC Ltd in the case of Decor paper. Both the companies have alleged that the dumping of these products has caused harm to their industries—a pre-requisite condition for any anti-dumping action.

“... having satisfied itself, on the basis of the prima facie evidence submitted by the domestic industry, about dumping of the subject goods originating in or exported from the subject country, injury to the domestic industry and causal link between such alleged dumping and injury, and in accordance with (the law) the Authority, hereby, initiates an investigation,” said the DGTR.

If the investigation confirms the alleged dumping, the authority will recommend that the Ministry of Finance impose a proportional anti-dumping duty on the item in order to ensure a level playing field for domestic manufacturers.

Just this Monday, September 28, the DGTR had begun a similar probe into the alleged dumping of Ceftriaxone Sodium Sterile, a pharmaceutical raw material based on a petition by two Indian pharma companies. Brokerages note that China accounts for most of the key starting materials (KSM) consumed by Indian pharma firms, with dependency at around 60-70%.