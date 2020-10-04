STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

Roots Ventures bets big on niche consumer start-ups, to invest Rs 100 crore

​Co-founder Ravinder Vashist, tells The Sunday Standard, that the fund closed 10 deals and is now keen on funding companies in the EV, clean air, energy savings and agriculture sectors.

Published: 04th October 2020 07:31 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th October 2020 07:31 AM   |  A+A-

cash, money, investment

Delhi government are set to begin preparations for revised budget estimates for the current financial year and budgetary approximation for the next fiscal year. .  (Express Illustrations)

By Bismah Malik
Express News Service

BENGALURU: While sectors like health and e-commerce have seen significant investments during the pandemic, venture capitalists (VCs) are now looking for portfolios in alternative verticals with consumer awareness as a prime concern. 

Similarly, Roots Ventures has recently raised Rs 200 crore and has announced an initial investment of Rs 100 crore. 

Co-founder Ravinder Vashist, tells The Sunday Standard, that the fund closed 10 deals and is now keen on funding companies in the EV, clean air, energy savings and agriculture sectors.

Some of the portfolio companies of Roots Ventures include ayurvedic beauty brand Just Herbs, luxury premium products discovery platform Smytten, among others. 

What are the “unconventional sectors” which Roots Ventures is focussing on? 

We don’t suffer from FOMO (fear of missing out) of investing in “hot” sectors. Increasing consciousness towards the environment is percolating in mobility options like electric vehicles, clean air, energy savings etc.

Sustainable business models in these sectors are of interest to us. Agricultural reforms undertaken by the government recently are also expected to unleash the potential of the sector. We are now expecting a growing entrepreneurial activity in the harvesting and the entire post-harvest supply chain. 

Can you please tell us about the deals that were sealed during Covid-19? 

We have been investing post our first close and have completed 10 deals so far. We have invested across consumer tech, consumer brands and technology-enabled consumer ancillary businesses like logistics and remittances.

Almost two-third of our disbursed portfolio has seen up round within a year of our investment and 75 per cent of the portfolio is either at or above pre- Covid revenues. Funding activity is picking up... Is the worst behind us? 

​Investment activity has gone up... but are still subdued on a y-o-y basis. Reports suggest that August recorded VC/PE deals worth $1.9 bn compared to $4.3 bn in August 2019.

More from Business.
Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Roots Ventures
India Matters
Representational Image. (Photo | PTI)
India set to launch hypersonic nuclear-capable Shaurya missile on Saturday
People light candles during a protest demanding justice for the Hathras case victim
Hathras case: Upper caste villagers demand CBI probe, say accused are innocent
Supreme Court (File Photo| Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Ready to waive compound interest during moratorium for loans upto Rs 2 cr: Centre 
For representational purposes
Bored working from home? Uttarakhand offers 'workcation' from mountains

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Ambushed Assam Rifles vehicle in Arunachal Pradesh. (Photo| EPS)
Militants ambush Assam Rifles vehicle in Arunachal, 1 killed
Firefighters battle flames at the KPCL power plant, which witnessed a gas turbine blast, at Yelahanka in Bengaluru on Friday | Express
Gas turbine explodes at power plant in Karnataka, 15 injured
Gallery
Here is the list of contestants in the fourth season of popular reality show Bigg Boss in Tamil hosted by Kamal Haasan.
Bigg Boss Tamil Season 4: Check out the list of contestants
Shreyas Iyer showed his class with a captain's knock and pacer Anrich Nortje honoured his skipper's heroics by bowling a splendid penultimate over in Delhi Capitals' 18-run victory over Kolkata Knight Riders in a thrilling IPL match here on Saturday. (Photo | PTI)
IPL 2020 in PICS: Run feast continues in Sharjah as Delhi Capitals claim 18-run victory over KKR
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp