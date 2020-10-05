STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Accenture appoints Bhaskar Ghosh as Chief Strategy Officer

Ghosh succeeds Simon Eaves who has now been appointed as the company's Managing Director of UK and Ireland effective January 1, 2021.

Published: 05th October 2020 07:35 PM

By IANS

NEW YORK: Global professional services company Accenture on Monday said that it has appointed Bhaskar Ghosh as its Chief Strategy Officer.

Ghosh succeeds Simon Eaves who has now been appointed as the company's Managing Director of UK and Ireland effective January 1, 2021, with overall responsibility for Accenture's industries and services in those countries. Effective immediately, Ghosh will be responsible for the company's strategy and investments, including ventures and acquisitions.

He will continue to lead the growth strategy for Accenture's Industry X business, which includes digital manufacturing and intelligent products and platforms. Ghosh most recently served as adviser to Julie Sweet, Accenture's Chief Executive Officer, on critical areas including growth and investment strategy, business performance, organisational effectiveness and restructuring.

Previously, Ghosh was Group Chief Executive of Accenture Technology Services, directing strategy and investments, and leading platforms, products and global technology delivery. "Bhaskar brings incredible vision and business acumen to his new role as chief strategy officer," Sweet said in a statement.

"Under his leadership, he helped grow Accenture into a technology industry powerhouse and expanded our data, cloud and security offerings." Olly Benzecry, who has served as managing director and chairman of Accenture in the UK and Ireland since 2011, will continue as chairman until he retires at the end of August 2021, Accenture said.

