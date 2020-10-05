New rules extend flexible security framework to credit, debit card users

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: After having been stalled by the outbreak of the Covid-19 pandemic and subsequent disruptions, the Reserve Bank of India’s (RBI) card security enhancement reforms have finally gone into effect from the first of this month.

The new rules change several aspects of India’s credit and debit card system, and allow customers far more control over transactions that may be performed with a particular card. The central bank had first issued the new guidelines in January 2020 with a mid-March deadline for implementation. However, post the Covid outbreak, the deadline was extended twice—first to June 16, and then to October 1.

However, these rules are applicable on all new debit and credit cards to be issued, but not on prepaid gift cards or those issued for use on mass transit systems. “Over the years, the volume and value of transactions made through cards have increased manifold. (These changes are being made) to improve user convenience and increase the security of card transactions,” the RBI said in a statement. Among the most prominent changes is that customers can now switch off, or switch on, any particular facility on their cards at will—such as ATM transactions or online payments.

The ability to customise the utility of the card will allow account holders to be far more flexible in how they manage risk. All new cards will also now have only domestic transactions at ATMs and PoS machines enabled on default. If a customer requires international, online or contactless transactions enabled for the first time, they will need to specifically choose to do so—no new card will have these facilities enabled by default.

Customers will also have the ability to set their own transaction limits for all types of transactions. R BI has directed banks to provide a 24x7 mechanism for customers to exercise these new options offered to them. “Issuers shall provide to all cardholders the above facility on a 24x7 basis through multiple channels—mobile application; internet banking; ATMs; Interactive Voice Response (IVR)—this may also be offered at branches / offices,” it said.

Alerts must also be mandatorily sent over SMS or email whenever any change is made to the card’s status, it added. Since these rules only cover cards issued beginning October 31 onwards, the RBI has left it to the banks to take a decision on whether to re-issue older cards “based on their risk perception”.