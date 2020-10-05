STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

Proper bookkeeping can help in saving money

He adds that while the three-year-old GST was considered to be a game-changer, there are still many challenges for businesses and end consumers.

Published: 05th October 2020 08:01 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th October 2020 08:01 AM   |  A+A-

Media, press, Pen, censorship

Currently, BUSY has 3.5 lakh users worldwide and it is targeting over 4 lakhs users by the end of this fiscal. (Representational Image)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: At a time when many small and medium enterprises (SMEs) are already struggling to remain afloat, it is important that these firms have updated financial records to avoid more losses in the
future, say experts.

“There are a lot of advantages of having an updated financial records such as ensuring SMEs meet their tax obligation, provide a clearer picture of business’s financial well-being and also help them to earn and save more money. These are the major reasons behind proper book-keeping that will result in avoiding potential penalties, fees and unnecessary costs, find opportunities to save money and help you to make better decisions when it comes to managing their businesses,” said Rajesh Gupta, Co-Founder and Director, BUSY Accounting Software.

He adds that while the three-year-old GST was considered to be a game-changer, there are still many challenges for businesses and end consumers. “MSMEs are still unclear about the practices and measures of the GST tax regime...The major hurdle faced by the business owners in GST Compliance is that the Invoice number / Invoice amount / Tax Rate / Tax Amount that the purchaser has recorded does not match with seller, invoice received in GSTRSTRSTR 2A. This issue invites a hefty penalty and makes things even more problematic for these firms,” said Gupta.

When asked about the solution his firm provides, Gupta said that some of its powerful features include the BUSY mobile app which connects with real-time data (approx. 50K D/L), BDEP (Business Data Exchange Platform) to exchange invoices electronically, BUSY BNS App (Business Notification Service) (Approx. 15K D/L), BUSY agent for auto backup & dongle server in both SQL / Access mode, User Controls to keep the user at the top of their business, Complete GSTST Module (Configurable GSTST Billing, GSTRSTRSTR Filing, GSTST Summary and Reporting), Multi-location Inventory, Multi-company Accounting, etc. Currently, BUSY has 3.5 lakh users worldwide and it is targeting over 4 lakhs users by the end of this fiscal.

More from Business.
Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Bookkeping SMEs
India Matters
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath (Photo | PTI)
Hathras case: 'International plot' to incite caste violence, defame Yogi govt busted
IIT-Delhi conducted the JEE-Adbanced exam this year, for admission to IITs across the country. (File Photo)
JEE-Advanced results announced, Pune boy Chirag Falor tops exam
An Indian Army man
Dragon’s dilemma: Why China can’t win a war with India
Union Minister for Agriculture and Farmers Welfare Narendra Singh Tomar addresses a press conference at BJP HQ in New Delhi on Thursday Sept. 24 2020. (Photo | Parveen Negi/EPS)
Now processors will go to farmers to buy produce: Agriculture Minister

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Bhim Army president Chandrashekhar Azad along with party workers on their way to meet Hathras gangrape victim’s family on Sunday | PTI
UP police book Bhim Army chief, 500 others after Hathras visit
Thomas Perlmann, far right, Secretary of the Nobel Assembly announces the 2020 Nobel laureates in Physiology or Medicine during a news conference at the Karolinska Institute in Stockholm. (Photo | AP)
Who are the Nobel Prize 2020 winners who discovered 'Hepatitis C virus'?
Gallery
185: Jonny Bairstow & David Warner (SRH), 2019 vs RCB (Photo | AP)
Shane Watson-Faf du Plessis stand isn't IPL's highest opening wicket partnership! Find out the best opening records of the league here.
Here is the list of contestants in the fourth season of popular reality show Bigg Boss in Tamil hosted by Kamal Haasan.
Bigg Boss Tamil Season 4: Check out the list of contestants
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp