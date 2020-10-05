Proper bookkeeping can help in saving money

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: At a time when many small and medium enterprises (SMEs) are already struggling to remain afloat, it is important that these firms have updated financial records to avoid more losses in the

future, say experts.

“There are a lot of advantages of having an updated financial records such as ensuring SMEs meet their tax obligation, provide a clearer picture of business’s financial well-being and also help them to earn and save more money. These are the major reasons behind proper book-keeping that will result in avoiding potential penalties, fees and unnecessary costs, find opportunities to save money and help you to make better decisions when it comes to managing their businesses,” said Rajesh Gupta, Co-Founder and Director, BUSY Accounting Software.

He adds that while the three-year-old GST was considered to be a game-changer, there are still many challenges for businesses and end consumers. “MSMEs are still unclear about the practices and measures of the GST tax regime...The major hurdle faced by the business owners in GST Compliance is that the Invoice number / Invoice amount / Tax Rate / Tax Amount that the purchaser has recorded does not match with seller, invoice received in GSTRSTRSTR 2A. This issue invites a hefty penalty and makes things even more problematic for these firms,” said Gupta.



