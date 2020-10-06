Govt appoints Ashima Goyal, Jayanth R Varma, Shankanka Bhide as MPC members

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The government on Monday appointed three eminent economists Ashima Goyal, Jayanth R Varma and Shankanka Bhide as members of the rate-setting Monetary Policy Committee of the RBI, sources said.

The Appointments Committee of the Cabinet (ACC) headed by the Prime Minister approved the names, the sources said.

As per the RBI Act, the three new members would have four-year terms, the sources added.

The new members replace Chetan Ghate, professor at the Indian Statistical Institute; Pami Dua, director at the Delhi School of Economics (DSE); and Ravindra Dholakia, professor at the Indian Institute of Management, Ahmedabad.