STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

Govt appoints Dinesh Kumar Khara as SBI chairman

The new SBI chairman will have a tough task ahead as the banking sector is going through a major crisis due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Published: 06th October 2020 11:18 PM  |   Last Updated: 06th October 2020 11:24 PM   |  A+A-

Dinesh Kumar Khara will replace Rajnish Kumar as the new SBI chairman. (Photo | PTI)

Dinesh Kumar Khara (File Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The government on Tuesday appointed SBI's senior-most Managing Director Dinesh Kumar Khara as the chairman of the country's largest lender.

He replaces Rajnish Kumar, who completed his three-year term on Tuesday.

The central government appoints Dinesh Kumar Khara as chairman of State Bank of India (SBI) for a period of three years with effect from the date of his taking over charge of the post on or after October 7, 2020 or until further orders, whichever is earlier, according to a notification issued by the Finance Ministry.

Last month, the Banks Board Bureau (BBB) had recommended Khara as the next chairman of SBI.

As per convention, the SBI chairman is appointed from a pool of serving managing directors at the bank.

Interestingly, Khara was among the contenders for the chairman's post in 2017 as well.

Khara was appointed as managing director of SBI in August 2016 for a three-year term.

He got a two-year extension in 2019 after review of his performance.

An alumnus of the Faculty of Management Studies, Delhi University, Khara heads the Global Banking division of SBI.

He holds a board-level position and supervises the businesses of SBI's non-banking subsidiaries.

Prior to being appointed managing director, he was the MD and CEO of SBI Funds Management Pvt Limited (SBIMF).

Khara, who joined SBI in 1984 as a Probationary Officer, was instrumental in merging five associate banks and Bharatiya Mahila Bank with SBI effective April 2017.

The new SBI chairman will have a tough task ahead as the banking sector is going through a major crisis due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

As on June 30, SBI had made total provisions of Rs 3,000 crore to cover potential COVID-19 losses.

Gross non-performing asset (NPA) ratio of 5.44 per cent was lower than 6.15 per cent in the March quarter.

More from Business.
Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
State Bank of India Dinesh Kumar Khara Rajnish Kumar SBI chairman
India Matters
A health worker collects nasal swabs for Covid-19 from inside a sample collection unit in Chennai. (Photo | U Rakesh Kumar, EPS)
COVID: Second infection can be worse than first for some, shows study
World Bank chief David Malpass (Photo | AP)
By 2021, 15 crore likely to be in extreme poverty due to COVID-19: World Bank
T Natarajan in action during the IPL
T Natarajan: This dailywage labourer's son is more than just an IPL hero
Face masks will be mandatory inside the cinema halls at all times. (Photo | EPS)
Movie halls to reopen on Oct 15: Here's what filmgoers need to know

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi along with party General Secretary Randeep Singh Surjewala addresses a press conference in Patiala (Photo | PTI)
Lathicharge minor compared to what Hathras victim's family went through: Rahul Gandhi
The British economy recouped some further lost ground during July after a swath of coronavirus restrictions were lifted, official figures showed. (File photo | AP)
COVID19: Britain hit by test failing, finds 16,000 extra cases
Gallery
Face masks will be mandatory inside the cinema halls at all times. (Photo | EPS)
Movie halls, theatres to reopen on October 15 after pandemic lockdown: Masks to snacks, here's what filmgoers need to know
185: Jonny Bairstow & David Warner (SRH), 2019 vs RCB (Photo | AP)
Shane Watson-Faf du Plessis stand isn't IPL's highest opening wicket partnership! Find out the best opening records of the league here.
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp