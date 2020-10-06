STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
LinkedIn launches 'stories' feature in India to help members share everyday professional moments

This new feature allows members to publish photos and videos up to 20 seconds long, which will be visible on their profiles for 24 hours, a LinkedIn release said.

Published: 06th October 2020 02:14 PM  |   Last Updated: 06th October 2020 02:14 PM

The logo for LinkedIn Corporation

The logo for LinkedIn Corporation (Photo | Reuters)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: With the growing importance of a virtually connected world, leading professional network LinkedIn on Tuesday launched 'Stories' in India to help members share everyday professional moments and experiences with their communities.

The India launch of LinkedIn Stories saw business leaders, stand-up comedians, and other influential voices such as Vani Kola, Kiran Bedi, Rahul Subramanian, and Anny Divya, use the new feature to show their work setup, share productivity tips, celebrate return to work and revisit happy memories.

"In a virtually connected world, 'Stories' are the virtual water coolers, where members can share their everyday professional moments in a creative and authentic way, and find a new way to stay connected with their networks," said Ashutosh Gupta, India Country Manager, LinkedIn.

ALSO READ | India increased gender parity in workforce during COVID-19 lockdown: LinkedIn

Stories allow members to send messages to connections and followers, and 'mention'/tag connections in a story.

They can also see who has viewed their story, increasing engagement and giving insight on activity for your posts, the release said.

For India, LinkedIn has also launched six localised stickers that serve as quirky depictions of the work-life unique to the country.

The platform also introduced a new, streamlined search experience, which will for the first time introduce a blended search results page with defined recommendations organised by people, jobs, groups, companies, schools, content, LinkedIn Learning courses and online events.

To help keep conversations going, the platform has also introduced a variety of new features that allow for richer ways to communicate while also giving members more control over messages and conversations.

The new messaging experience also offers video meeting integration, making it easy for members to switch the conversation from chat to face-to-face using Microsoft Teams, Bluejeans by Verizon, or Zoom directly in their LinkedIn message threads, the release said.

