PNB will focus on retail, agri & MSME lending, says MD Rao

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: State-run Punjab National Bank has already lent Rs 12,000 crore to MSMEs as an emergency lending and plans to provide more loans to this sector. According to S S Mallikarjuna Rao, MD and CEO of the bank, the bank is also expecting demand from logistics, pharmaceutical and also the healthcare industry which require funds to expand their businesses from banks.

The main focus will be lending towards the MSME, agriculture and retail sectors. The bank is also reaching out to MSME customers through various modes of communication and has been offering the assistance related to the government schemes as well as its own schemes for early revival of the struggled units.

Besides, the bank is planning to reach out to all corporate customers through video conference regarding how they are going to tackle the post Covid situation. Rao also called on the Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami and Chief Secretary K Shanmugam to discuss about the economy, the bank added.“He also discussed business development by way of tie-up with the government and government agencies,” the bank said in a release.

Rao, who is in the city on Monday, also inaugurated the “PNB Loan Point” at Chennai, a credit vertical to deal with agriculture, retail and MSME credit. “The banking system has enormous liquidity now and expects an opportune moment to lend to the industries. We expect the investment from industries to

increase during the second half of the current fiscal and the bank is geared up to face the situation for proper lending,” he said.

Besides, the bank is planning to introduce an e-lending system for selective loans like personal loans where the borrowers needn’t to come to the bank and put e-signature in documents to process the loan.At least 25 per cent of the bank’s customers adopted technology for mode of transactions, Rao pointed out.