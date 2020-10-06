STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Sensex shoots up over 600 points; Nifty tops 11,650-level

The BSE gauge Sensex zoomed 600.87 points or 1.54 per cent to close at 39,574.57.

Published: 06th October 2020

BSE, Sensex, NSE

Bombay Stock Exchange (File Photo | EPS/ Debdutta Mitra)

By PTI

MUMBAI: Domestic equities rallied for the fourth successive session on Tuesday on account of broad-based buying by participants amid positive global cues.

The BSE gauge Sensex zoomed 600.87 points or 1.54 per cent to close at 39,574.57.

Intra-day, the index surged over 650 points to touch the session's high of 39,623.76, before paring some gains.

Similarly, the NSE barometer Nifty climbed 159.05 points or 1.38 per cent to end at 11,662.40.

On the Sensex chart, index heavyweight HDFC rallied over 8 per cent.

Other prominent gainers were IndusInd Bank, Mahindra and Mahindra, Asian Paints, Bajaj Finance, HDFC Bank and Ultratech Cement.

Among the laggards were Tata Steel, Nestle, Larsen & Toubro, Sun Pharma, NTPC and Reliance Industries.

Of the Sensex constituents, 24 ended in the green while six closed with losses.

Asian shares too continued their upward trend after US President Donald Trump was discharged from the hospital following COVID-19 treatment.

Investor sentiment was also boosted by hopes of a fresh US stimulus package.

Foreign investors bought equities worth a net Rs 236.71 crore in the Indian markets on Monday, exchange data showed.

On the forex market front, the Indian rupee dropped by 17 paise to close at 73.46 per US dollar.

