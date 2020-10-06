Uber launches employee commute services

By PTI

BENGALURU: Uber announced on Tuesday it has expanded its 'Uber for Business' product offering by launching two new services for helping businesses support their employees' daily commute.

With Ubers new commute specific options, organisations can create dedicated transport programmes for employees and clients, it said in a statement.

These are: 'Employee Group Rides' which will enable employees from the same organisation to book rides together to travel to work, and 'Business Charter'where companies can reserve a dedicated fleet of vehicles provided by third party fleet partners for their employees and customers.