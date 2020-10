Dinesh Kumar Khara takes over as SBI chairman for three-year period

By PTI

MUMBAI: Dinesh Kumar Khara on Wednesday took charge as the new Chairman of the country's largest lender State Bank of India. Khara took over from Rajnish Kumar, who superannuated on Tuesday.

Soon after taking over the charge, Khara told reporters that one of the top priorities for him will be to maintain the quality of the loan book. Other focus areas would be safety of bank employees and customers, he said.

On Tuesday, the government appointed Khara for a period of three years. Prior to his new role, he was serving the bank as Managing Director (global banking & subsidiaries).