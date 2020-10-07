Lupin gets USFDA approval for sclerosis drugs 

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Pharma major, Lupin on Tuesday received the approval from regulator, USFDA for marketing the generic equivalent of Tecfidera® Delayed-Release Capsules, 120 mg and 240 mg, of Biogen, Inc.

Dimethyl Fumarate Delayed-Release Capsules, 120 mg and 240 mg, are indicated for the treatment of patients with relapsing forms of multiple sclerosis, to include clinically isolated syndrome, relapsing-remitting disease, and active secondary progressive disease, in adults. The pharma company said that it will launch the product soon in US markets.