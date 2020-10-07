STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

RBI may go for ‘Dovish hold’ on rates

This implies there will not be any immediate impact on the policy given the current high level of inflation

Published: 07th October 2020 08:17 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th October 2020 08:17 AM   |  A+A-

Reserve Bank of India

Reserve Bank of India (File Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  The Reserve Bank of India is expected to go for a “dovish hold” with unchanged rates and accommodative stance at the upcoming bimonthly monetary policy committee meeting on October 7.
“New external members give the MPC a dovish tilt... We believe that the new external members are more neutral-to-dovish in their policy views, which will tilt the overall MPC in a dovish direction,” analysts at Nomura said.

This implies there will not be any immediate impact on the policy given the current high level of inflation, and the panel will go for a “dovish hold” with unchanged rates and accommodative stance at the upcoming review. The meeting was postponed from last week when it was scheduled, as as appointment of independent members had been delayed and ths meant there was insufficient quorum for the meet.

However, late on Monday night, with the  government clearing the  appointment of three economists , Ashima Goyal, Jayanth R Varma and Shashanka Bhide, the meeting has now been rescheduled to October 7-9. The external members are appointed by the central government from amongst persons of ability, integrity and standing, having knowledge and experience in the field of economics, banking, finance or monetary policy.

The government moved the interest rate setting role from the RBI Governor to the six-member MPC in 2016. The MPC has been given the mandate to maintain annual inflation at 4 per cent until March 31, 2021, with an upper tolerance of 6 per cent and a lower of 2 per cent, as per an agreement with the government, with a tolerance of two percentage points either ways. Currently, Consumer Price Index-based inflation has been coming above the six per cent tolerance but the deceleration in growth has led to many voices supporting rate cuts and easing of measures to support the economy.

More from Business.
Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Dovish hold RBI rates
India Matters
A health worker collects nasal swabs for Covid-19 from inside a sample collection unit in Chennai. (Photo | U Rakesh Kumar, EPS)
COVID: Second infection can be worse than first for some, shows study
World Bank chief David Malpass (Photo | AP)
By 2021, 15 crore likely to be in extreme poverty due to COVID-19: World Bank
T Natarajan in action during the IPL
T Natarajan: This dailywage labourer's son is more than just an IPL hero
Face masks will be mandatory inside the cinema halls at all times. (Photo | EPS)
Movie halls to reopen on Oct 15: Here's what filmgoers need to know

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi along with party General Secretary Randeep Singh Surjewala addresses a press conference in Patiala (Photo | PTI)
Lathicharge minor compared to what Hathras victim's family went through: Rahul Gandhi
The British economy recouped some further lost ground during July after a swath of coronavirus restrictions were lifted, official figures showed. (File photo | AP)
COVID19: Britain hit by test failing, finds 16,000 extra cases
Gallery
Face masks will be mandatory inside the cinema halls at all times. (Photo | EPS)
Movie halls, theatres to reopen on October 15 after pandemic lockdown: Masks to snacks, here's what filmgoers need to know
185: Jonny Bairstow & David Warner (SRH), 2019 vs RCB (Photo | AP)
Shane Watson-Faf du Plessis stand isn't IPL's highest opening wicket partnership! Find out the best opening records of the league here.
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp