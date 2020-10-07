STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

To outdo Flipkart, Amazon extends sale duration

Amazon for the very first time has, announced a month-long  festive sales in India beginning from October 17 — a day after its rival, Flipkart’s Big Billion Days sales kick-off.

Published: 07th October 2020 08:44 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th October 2020 08:44 AM   |  A+A-

By Bismah Malik
Express News Service

BENGALURU: Amazon for the very first time has, announced a month-long  festive sales in India beginning from October 17 — a day after its rival, Flipkart’s Big Billion Days sales kick-off. Mukesh Ambani’s Jio Mart, a relatively new entrant in the-commerce has already edged out Amazon, Flipkart in the grocery segment over last couple of months. It has also announced its foray into fashion, electronics categories. 

Market research firm, Redseer expects e-commerce sales during this festive season to cross $7 billion. 
Amazon India’s Vice President, Manish Tiwary while acknowledging a surge in the e-commerce demand due to Covid, stopped short of revealing the target revenues his company is looking at. He said that the e-commerce growth in India has accelerated due to Covid pandemic and that there is a likelihood that products in certain categories like gadgets, electronics, home appliances, décor and lounge wears will see a demand surpassing the pre-Covid levels.

Tiwary informed that an earlier survey conducted by th e-tailer in which 60,000 respondents participated showed that the demand for mid-range smartphones (Rs15,000- 20,000) has particularly increased. Similarly, there is an increased demand for laptops, Amazon devices  and other gadgets as people practice work from home lifestyle during the pandemic. He added that the consumer behaviour has gone through a shift and that some categories including home appliances, gourmet food, home décor, furniture and lounge wear (fashion) were seen as favourites.

Roping in small and medium businesses has been a prime catch for e-commerce companies especially due to growing popularity of hyper local delivery model. Amazon  has onboarded more than 1lakh kirana stores under its local shops initiative this year to ensure fast services. Tiwary said that platform has seen a 60% surge in onboarding the sellers  during pandemic as businesses shift online. The e-tailer has also ramped up its logistics network with  an addition of 200 delivery stations and tens and thousands of delivery partners across the network. 

More from Business.
Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Flipkart amazon Jio Mart
India Matters
A health worker collects nasal swabs for Covid-19 from inside a sample collection unit in Chennai. (Photo | U Rakesh Kumar, EPS)
COVID: Second infection can be worse than first for some, shows study
World Bank chief David Malpass (Photo | AP)
By 2021, 15 crore likely to be in extreme poverty due to COVID-19: World Bank
T Natarajan in action during the IPL
T Natarajan: This dailywage labourer's son is more than just an IPL hero
Face masks will be mandatory inside the cinema halls at all times. (Photo | EPS)
Movie halls to reopen on Oct 15: Here's what filmgoers need to know

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi along with party General Secretary Randeep Singh Surjewala addresses a press conference in Patiala (Photo | PTI)
Lathicharge minor compared to what Hathras victim's family went through: Rahul Gandhi
The British economy recouped some further lost ground during July after a swath of coronavirus restrictions were lifted, official figures showed. (File photo | AP)
COVID19: Britain hit by test failing, finds 16,000 extra cases
Gallery
Face masks will be mandatory inside the cinema halls at all times. (Photo | EPS)
Movie halls, theatres to reopen on October 15 after pandemic lockdown: Masks to snacks, here's what filmgoers need to know
185: Jonny Bairstow & David Warner (SRH), 2019 vs RCB (Photo | AP)
Shane Watson-Faf du Plessis stand isn't IPL's highest opening wicket partnership! Find out the best opening records of the league here.
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp