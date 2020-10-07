Yamaha September sales rise by 17 per cent

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Encouraged by the growth in its sales in the last three months, Yamaha Motor India is expecting its sales to remain strong and further improve during the festive season. To attract the customers the company plans to offer attractive financé schemes for its new 125 cc FI scooters in specific markets during the festive season which includes low down payment options.

According to the company, it’s total sales has increased by 17% to 63052 units in the month of September 2020 compared to 53,727 units in September 2019. The company has been reporting growth in its sales volumes consecutively over the past 3 months, following the lifting of the Covid-led lockdown.

Yamaha has also registered a 4.3% growth in July 2020 compared to July 2019, while in August a growth of 14.8% was reported as compared to the same month last year. In August 2019, it had reported sales of 52,706 units while the figure rose to 60,505 units in August 2020.

“Yamaha is hopeful that the festive season sales would be good and expects October to be better than September, with another record month for sales volume. The company expects overall demand to grow during the festival seasons starting from Navaratri and onward to Diwali and Christmas,” said company.

The company’s current line-up in BS VI model 125 cc category scooters consists of Fascino, Ray ZR and Ray ZR Street Rally.

Sales growth

