HDFC Bank instant loans for patients at Apollo Hospital

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: HDFC Bank on Wednesday announced a partnership with Apollo Hospitals under which it will offer customers of the hospital chain unsecured loans of up to Rs 40 lakh to pay for medical expenses incurred at their facilities.

According to the bank, these loans will be disbursed almost instantly as and when a need for money arises. HDFC Bank Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director Aditya Puri told reporters hospital patients who are customers of HDFC Bank will also receive preferential treatment.

Apollo Executive Vice-Chairperson Shobana Kamineni said HDFC Bank has 65 million customers who can take advantage of this facility. She also stressed that while availing health insurance is necessary, it does not cover all the aspects despite providing cashless facilities and hence, such a tie-up will help.

Apollo Hospitals had launched ‘the Healthylife Programme’ earlier this year to take care of multiple diseases and ailments, and HDFC Bank customers who will be registering as part of the tie-up will be made part of the same, she said. Currently, there are 4 million members on the platform, Kamineni added.

HDFC Bank Group Head (Corporate Banking) Rahul Shukla said the base programme subscription comes without any charges for its customers. However, Shukla did not reveal whether the partnership with Apollo Hospitals would be an exclusive tie-up for the lender.