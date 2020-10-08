Realty demand shows sequential rise, festive season expected to boost sales

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: After having experienced a dismal April-June period due to the Covid-19 pandemic, real estate sales showed marginal improvement during the July-September period. According to data analytics firm PropEquity, housing sales across seven major cities in the country fell 35 per cent year-on-year to 50,983 units during Q2 of FY21. On a sequential basis, however, sales grew by 104 per cent from 24,936 units in the April-June quarter (Q1FY21).

According to PropEquity data, sales stood at 78,472 units in the year-ago period in seven cities—Delhi-NCR, Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR), Chennai, Kolkata, Bengaluru, Hyderabad and Pune. Going forward, consultancy firms expects better recovery during the festive season on the back of additional discounts and lower interest rates.

”The Indian real estate sector is showing some recovery as many projects were launched in the last quarter; and with various schemes and offers, developers were able to clear significant inventory,” PropEquity founder and managing director Samir Jasuja said. “As we move into the festive season, we forecast this recovery to continue with more offers, discounts and attractive payments schemes to attract customers,” he added.

According to a Pre-Festive channel check report by Emkay Global Financial Services, residential unit sales during the July-September period have recovered to 50 per cent of the pre-Covid levels. “This is primarily driven by historically low financing rates, upfront discounts and regulatory reliefs on stamp duty charges. Investment demand is yet to recover and city-centric sales are being driven largely by younger customers,” the report said. In the commercial space, office absorption levels is reported to be 30 per cent of pre-Covid-19 levels.

Demand recovery

104% increase in residential sales quarter on quarter

50,983 units were sold between July and September

Office absorption remains at 30% of pre-Covid levels