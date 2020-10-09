STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Honda offers up to Rs 2.50 lakh monetary benefits on new car purchases

Published: 09th October 2020 03:10 PM

Honda, cars

Honda cars. (Photo | AP)

By PTI

MUMBAI: Japanese auto major Honda on Friday announced monetary benefits of up to Rs 2.50 lakh on new car purchases under various offers such as cash discounts, extended warranty and maintenance programme to perk up sales amid the festive season.

The offer, which covers Amaze, 5th Gen City, Jazz, WR-V and Civic, can be availed at all authorised Honda dealerships across the country till October 31, Honda Cars India Ltd (HCIL) said in a release.

The maximum benefits of up to Rs 2.50 lakh can be availed on the purchase of Honda Civic, while the 5th Gen Honda City comes with benefits amounting up to Rs 30,000, the car maker said.

There are additional benefits for existing Honda customers, such as loyalty bonus and special exchange benefits who trade in their old Honda car, said the release.

"In order to make this festive season more rewarding and enjoyable for our customers during these tough times, we have rolled out exciting offers on our cars this month as part of our Great Honda Fest," said Honda Cars India Senior Vice-President and Director (Marketing and Sales) Rajesh Goel.

During the COVID-19 pandemic when there is an enhanced need for personal mobility, the company is confident of its customers finding these benefits appealing and it propelling demand for new cars, he said.

"In order to support easy buying options for our customers, smart financing options have been developed with several finance partners offering long-tenure and easy EMI (equated-monthly instalment) options," Goel added.

The company said it has also tied up with multiple banks and financial institutions to assist the customers by offering them up to 100 per cent on-road financing, low EMI packages and long-tenure loans.

