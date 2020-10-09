STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

Non-binding offer from Clix for Lakshmi Vilas Bank

Beleaguered Lakshmi Vilas Bank (LVB) on Thursday said it has received an indicative non-binding offer from Clix Group for their proposed merger.

Published: 09th October 2020 09:05 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th October 2020 09:05 AM   |  A+A-

Lakshmi Vilas Bank

Lakshmi Vilas Bank (File Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  Beleaguered Lakshmi Vilas Bank (LVB) on Thursday said it has received an indicative non-binding offer from Clix Group for their proposed merger. The move is significant since the private sector lender is desperately looking for capital to stay afloat. Besides, LVB is also grappling with a leadership crisis after its shareholders ousted seven directors of the bank, including the CEO and statutory auditors, last month.

“Further to the process of considering and evaluating the proposed amalgamation with M/s. Clix Capital Services Private Limited (“Clix Capital”), M/s. Clix Finance India Private Limited (“Clix Finance”) and M/s. Clix Housing Finance Private Limited (“Clix Housing”) (collectively, the “Clix Group”), we are glad to inform that the Bank has received an indicative non-binding offer from Clix Group,” the bank said in a stock exchange filing. 

Clix Capital is a financial services firm offering various types of loans and was co-founded by former GE Capital CEO Pramod Bhasin. On September 15, LVB had said that the mutual due diligence process for a merger with Clix Group was “substantially complete” and that both parties were in discussions on the next steps. With NPAs ruling high and capital adequacy ratio (CAR) inadequate, the RBI had put the bank under watch in September last year.

According to the June quarter results, LVB has a CAR—a measure of the financial stability—of just 0.17 percent as on June 30, as against the RBI requirement of 8 per cent. Similarly, the Tier I component of CAR stood at a negative 1.83 per cent, limiting its ability to lend. The distressed finances of the bank prompted the auditors to cast doubts if the lender could continue as a going concern. The auditors also indicated that survival would depend on capital infusion.

More from Business.
Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Lakshmi Vilas Bank Clix
India Matters
Free Covid 19 testing Done at BHEL Bus stop in Bengaluru on Wednesday. (Photo | Vinod Kumar T/EPS)
New headache: Post-COVID symptoms in kids puzzle Bengaluru doctors
RBI governor Shaktikanta Das (File photo | PTI)
Worst is over, says RBI governor while predicting three-speed recovery; rates left unchanged
Watch out for mask mouth syndrome
River Ganga in Varanasi. (Photo| PTI)
Ganga river much cleaner than its tarnished image: Study

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos


Delhi's 'Baba ka Dhaba' becomes famous, elderly couple now happy and resting!

COVID: Reinfection can be worse than first episode for some, shows study
Gallery
#1 14 balls: KL RAHUL (KXIP) vs Delhi Daredevils: 08 April 2018, 51 runs. (Photo | PTI)
IPL stats & records: Nicholas Pooran's 17-ball fifty isn't IPL's fastest! Here are the top-ten swiftest half-centuries in the tournament's history
Union Minister and Lok Janshakti Party chief Ram Vilas Paswan passed away on Thursday night. Check out some rare photos of the veteran politician. (File Photo | EPS and PTI)
Ram Vilas Paswan: Check out some rare photos of the veteran politician
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp