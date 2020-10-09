STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Roposo crosses 10 crore users on Google Play Store

The app had achieved top ranking on Google Play Store in June after the government blocked Chinese apps including Tiktok, Helo, UC Browser, among others.

Published: 09th October 2020

(Photo | Shadab Akhtar Rabbani)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Roposo on Friday said it has become the first Indian short-video app to have crossed the 10 crore user mark on Google Play Store.

"Roposo today crossed 100 million users on the Play Store to cement its position as India's number 1 short-video app.

The first and only Indian short-video app to reach this milestone, Roposo was already the number 1 social app on the Play Store in June 2020 amidst emerging demand from consumers for Made in India apps," the company said in a statement.

Roposo is owned by Softbank-backed InMobi.

"Between Glance and Roposo, we have two of the largest Made In India platforms that collectively reach 40 per cent of India's smartphone users.

We hope to build upon this success and help establish India as a major digital hub alongside the US and China," InMobi Group founder and CEO Naveen Tewari said in the statement.

Roposo is available in 12 Indian languages and has more than 2 billion video views daily.

The platform centres around enabling every Indian to display their talent in their own unique way, the statement added.

