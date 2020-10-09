STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

Sensex rises over 100 points ahead of RBI policy outcome

Tata Steel was the top gainer in the Sensex pack, rising around 3 per cent, followed by Bharti Airtel, L&T, M&M, Bajaj Finance and HDFC.

Published: 09th October 2020 10:24 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th October 2020 10:24 AM   |  A+A-

Nifty, Sensex, BSE, NSE

Image used for representational purposes. (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

MUMBAI: Equity benchmark Sensex jumped over 100 points in opening trade on Friday ahead of the Reserve Bank of India's monetary policy decision.

The 30-share index was trading 103.44 points or 0.26 per cent higher at 40,286.11, and the NSE Nifty rose 34.85 points or 0.29 per cent to 11,869.45.

Tata Steel was the top gainer in the Sensex pack, rising around 3 per cent, followed by Bharti Airtel, L&T, M&M, Bajaj Finance and HDFC.

On the other hand, HUL, Reliance Industries, TCS, Nestle India and Tech Mahindra were among the laggards.

In the previous session, Sensex ended 303.72 points, or 0.76 per cent, higher at 40,182.67, while the broader Nifty climbed 95.75 points, or 0.82 per cent, to finish at 11,834.60.

Exchange data showed that foreign institutional investors bought equities worth Rs 978.37 crore on a net basis on Thursday.

According to Arjun Mahajan, Head - Institutional Business - at Reliance Securities, Indian equities continue to look resilient at the moment ahead of the Reserve Bank's monetary policy outcome as it would be crucial for the Banking, financial services and insurance (BFSI) sector and markets.

"While the Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) may keep policy rates unchanged, market would be keenly watching out commentary of policy documents especially pertaining to MPC stance, GDP and inflation outlook," he noted.

Fading uncertainty about outcome of presidential election in the US along with prospects of the largest fiscal stimulus after election bolstered investors' confidence and aided Wall Street to close higher, he said.

Bourses in Shanghai, Hong Kong and Seoul were trading on a positive note in mid-session deals, while Tokyo was in the red. International oil benchmark Brent crude was trading 0.35 per cent lower at USD 43.19 per barrel.

More from Business.
Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
Free Covid 19 testing Done at BHEL Bus stop in Bengaluru on Wednesday. (Photo | Vinod Kumar T/EPS)
New headache: Post-COVID symptoms in kids puzzle Bengaluru doctors
RBI governor Shaktikanta Das (File photo | PTI)
Worst is over, says RBI governor while predicting three-speed recovery; rates left unchanged
Watch out for mask mouth syndrome
River Ganga in Varanasi. (Photo| PTI)
Ganga river much cleaner than its tarnished image: Study

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos


Delhi's 'Baba ka Dhaba' becomes famous, elderly couple now happy and resting!

COVID: Reinfection can be worse than first episode for some, shows study
Gallery
#1 14 balls: KL RAHUL (KXIP) vs Delhi Daredevils: 08 April 2018, 51 runs. (Photo | PTI)
IPL stats & records: Nicholas Pooran's 17-ball fifty isn't IPL's fastest! Here are the top-ten swiftest half-centuries in the tournament's history
Union Minister and Lok Janshakti Party chief Ram Vilas Paswan passed away on Thursday night. Check out some rare photos of the veteran politician. (File Photo | EPS and PTI)
Ram Vilas Paswan: Check out some rare photos of the veteran politician
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp