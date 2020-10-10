Google Pixel 4a, Nest Audio to be launched on October 16

By Online Desk

NEW DELHI: Come October 16, Google's all-new Pixel 4a and Nest Audio smart speaker will be available in India. Not just this, but the two devices will be a part of Flipkart's upcoming Big Billion Day Specials.

Pixel will be available at a special launch price of Rs 29,999 (MRP INR 31,999), and the Nest audio speaker is priced at Rs 6,999 (MRP INR Rs 7,999).

Pixel 4A specs:

Pixel 4a brings the same incredible camera experiences from Pixel 4, with a new re-designed hole punch design, with features like HDR+ with dual exposure controls, Portrait Mode, Top Shot, Night Sight with astrophotography capabilities and fused video stabilization. The Pixel 4a comes in Just Black with a 5.8-inch OLED display and has a matte finish that feels secure and comfortable in your hand, and features Pixel’s signature color pop power button in mint.

In addition to features like Recorder, which now connects with Google Docs to seamlessly save and share transcriptions and recordings (English only), Pixel 4a will feature helpful experiences like the Personal Safety app for real-time emergency notifications.

Pixel 4a also has Live Caption, which provides real-time captioning (English only) for your video and audio content.

The new Google Assistant is also available in Pixel 4a to help with getting things done fast, like controlling your apps (sending a text message or opening your calendar,) using it contextually within your apps (open Maps and simply say “Search for South Indian restaurants”), and quickly searching within Google Photos using only your voice. While these new Assistant capabilities are currently only available for English, all of the other Assistant features continue to be available in nine Indian languages.



The Pixel 4a is based on the Qualcomm®️ Snapdragon™️ 730G Mobile Platform, and has the Titan M security module for on-device security, 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage with an even bigger battery (3140 mAh) that lasts all day. Pixel 4a users can enjoy entertainment and extra storage, with three-month free trials of YouTube Premium and Google One.

Nest Audio specs:

Nest Audio is Google’s latest smart speaker, made for music lovers. Typically, a bigger speaker equals bigger sound, but Nest Audio has a really slim profile—so it fits anywhere in the home. In order to maximize audio output, Google custom-designed quality drivers and housed them in an enclosure that helps it squeeze out every bit of sound possible.

Nest Audio

It is 75 percent louder and has 50 percent stronger bass than the original Google Home. This smart speaker uses a 19mm tweeter for consistent high-frequency coverage and clear vocals, and a 75mm mid-woofer that really brings the bass. Google completed more than 500 hours of tuning to ensure balanced lows, mids and highs so nothing is lacking or overbearing. The custom-designed tweeter allows each musical detail to come through, and the grill, fabric and materials are optimized so you can enjoy the audio without distortion. The bass is significant and the vocals have depth -- from pop to classical to bollywood, Nest Audio sounds great across genres.

Nest Audio will be available in India in two colors: Chalk and Charcoal. Its soft, rounded edges blend in with your home’s decor, and its minimal footprint doesn't take up too much space on your shelf or countertop.

Nest Audio's Media EQ feature enables it to automatically tune itself to whatever you’re listening to: music, podcasts, audiobooks or even a response from Google Assistant. And Ambient IQ lets Nest Audio also adjust the volume of Assistant, news, podcasts and audiobooks based on the background noise in your home, so you can hear the weather forecast over a noisy vacuum cleaner.

While the Pixel 4a will continue to be available on Flipkart, Nest Audio will also be available soon at retail outlets across the country at Reliance Retail and Tata Cliq.

