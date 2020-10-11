STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

‘Volvo trucks benefitted from mining sector revival’

Volvo Group India’s business includes trucks, buses and construction equipment.  

Published: 11th October 2020 12:18 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th October 2020 01:12 PM   |  A+A-

Volvo

For representational purposes (File Photo | PTI)

By Binita Jaiswal
Express News Service

CHENNAI : Bullish about the Indian market, Kamal Bali Managing Director of Volvo Group India spoke to this reporter about rising demand for Volvo trucks, the firm’s upcoming innovation centre and other issues:

Though sales are improving, the commercial vehicle segment is still under pressure. How is the situation for Volvo?
Volvo Group India’s business includes trucks, buses and construction equipment.  Almost 40 per cent  of our revenue comes from the truck segment while construction equipment segment contribute 30 per cent and buses another 10 per cent. The remaining 20 per cent comes from our services. In trucks and construction equipment, we have reached our pre-Covid sales figure in September. Till June we lost almost 50 per cent of our business, but things started improving from July onwards. However, in bus segment we are still at 20 - 25 cent of pre-Covid level sales. Demand will remain low for now as people are 
reluctant to travel by public transport.

What has pushed the demand for your trucks? 
Volvo trucks are mainly used in mining activities. As the mining sector opened up there was huge pent up demand which brought good traction for us . Adding to it, recent  reforms in the coal mining sector have also boosted our sales.

Your expectations from the upcoming festive season?
Looking at the encouraging demand, we are expecting a marginal growth of about 5% to 7% in our truck business during the festive season (September to December period) over last year. At times even if there is demand, customers face problems due to lack of retail finance from banks. To resolve the issue, we have Volvo Financial Services to provide financing solutions to customers. Besides, we are also hopeful that the festive season will bring more traction to our construction equipment segment.

How is the overall business scenario for construction equipment?
Thanks to a number of government projects and the national infrastructure pipeline, we have been receiving good response. We will do reasonably well and probably will be able to reach last year’s figures in this segment.

Digital transformation has been the buzz word during the Covid times...We have been continuously 
investing in strengthening our digitization and innovation wing. We have been working on artificial intelligence, embedded electronics and very soon our Innovation Centre, which is coming up at Banglore, will become operational. This is our first innovation centre outside of Sweden. We are bullish about Indian market and  we have started exporting engines from our Pithampur plant to other countries. We also have plans to introduce a fossil fuel free version of all our products by 2030.

More from Business.
Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy (Photo | EPS)
Open war: CM Jagan hits out at HC judges, SC judge Ramana in letter to CJI
Activists hold placards and shout slogans during a protest against the death of Hathras gang rape victim. (Photo | PTI)
Dalit victims of atrocities face double trouble
Two of the accused in the TRP manipulation racket case being produced at Esplanade Court in Mumbai on Friday | PTI
TRP scam: Ministry of Information and Broadcasting calls for report from BARC
Dr Devi Prasad Shetty, founder-chairman, Narayana Health
NMC to create doctors for every district in two years: Dr Devi Shetty

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Indian Air Force sets new record of highest skydive landing at Khardungla Pass in Leh
President Donald Trump speaks from the Blue Room Balcony of the White House to a crowd of supporters on Saturday. (Photo | AP)
‘Don't Be Afraid Of COVID’: Trump returns to White House, removes mask
Gallery
No, Manchester United captain Harry Maguire isn't the most trolled footballer in England. In fact, he is not even among the top-ten. 'Compare.bet' have come up with the list of ten most targeted players on Twitter, analysing the percentage of negative twe
Revealed: Ten most trolled Premier League players on Twitter. Topper Marcus Rashford joined by Manchester United teammate, Tottenham captain
#1 14 balls: KL RAHUL (KXIP) vs Delhi Daredevils: 08 April 2018, 51 runs. (Photo | PTI)
IPL stats & records: Nicholas Pooran's 17-ball fifty isn't IPL's fastest! Here are the top-ten swiftest half-centuries in the tournament's history
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp