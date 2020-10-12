STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Panel moots lower entry level capital for microinsurance

The minimum capital requirement (MCR) of Rs 100 crore stipulated under the Insurance Act has acted as the biggest impediment to the expansion of the micro-insurance market,

Published: 12th October 2020 09:34 AM

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  To increase the penetration of micro-insurance, a committee set up by Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority of India (Irdai) has suggested that entry-level capital requirements for micro-insurance companies should be reduced from the current Rs 100 crore to a maximum of Rs 20 crore.

Micro-insurance is a mechanism to protect low-income individuals against risks such as death, accidents, illness and natural disasters in exchange for insurance premium payments tailored to their needs, income and level of risk. The minimum capital requirement (MCR) of Rs 100 crore stipulated under the Insurance Act has acted as the biggest impediment to the expansion of the micro-insurance market, the committee said in its report. 

“At the Reserve Bank of India, it was this recognition that led to a 60 per cent reduction in MCR for establishment of small finance banks and an 80 per cent reduction in MCR for establishment of payments banks,” it said, adding “After their licensing, these newer institutions, particularly small finance banks, have contributed enormously towards an orderly expansion of banking services to low and middle-income households living in the remotest parts of the country. 

There is every reason to suggest that the same would apply to micro-insurance if capital requirement is reduced.” The committee also recommended if 500 million low and middle income individuals and families are to obtain insurance, the market will have to be expanded urgently and this can be done by allowing the entry of new participants.

