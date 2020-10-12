STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

Sebi’s new risk-o-meter a boon for MF investors

Last week, in detailed guidelines for determining the place of a mutual fund on its revised risk-o-meter tool, Sebi also added a fresh category of ‘very high’ risk.

Published: 12th October 2020 09:29 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th October 2020 09:29 AM   |  A+A-

SEBI

SEBI (File Photo | Reuters)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  In a big relief to investors, who were wary of mutual fund schemes post the Franklin Templeton fiasco, market regulator Security Exchange Board of India (Sebi) has devised a new “risk-o-meter” that will inform investors on an ongoing basis of the risk contained in the mutual fund schemes they are planning to buy, or are invested in.  

Last week, in detailed guidelines for determining the place of a mutual fund on its revised risk-o-meter tool, Sebi also added a fresh category of ‘very high’ risk. The asset management companies have to disclose the risk-o-meter along with portfolio disclosure for all their schemes on their website and on AMFI website within ten days from the close of each month so that investors are updated with risk associated with their hard earned cash in a transparent manner. Mutual Funds also have to publish a history of risk-o-meter changes every year.

“Risk value for the debt portfolio shall be a simple average of credit risk value, interest rate risk value and 
liquidity risk value. However, if the liquidity risk value is higher than the average of credit risk value, liquidity risk value and interest rate risk value then the value of liquidity risk shall be considered as risk value of the debt portfolio,” according to guidelines issued by Sebi. The risk value for equity portfolio shall be a simple average of market capitalization value, volatility value and impact cost value.

The new system will be implemented from January 1, 2021, so that mutual funds have enough time to comply with it.  What followed the move was on April 23, Franklin Templeton Mutual Fund wound up six fixed income schemes citing “severe market dislocation and illiquidity”. This created fear among investors in the market. Officials from Sebi also said that in their internal probe they had found the mutual fund was taking on far more risk, which only worsened with the Covid-19 outbreak and ultimately the investors 
suffered as they were not aware of the risks.

Labelling norms of ‘dividend option’

Markets regulator Sebi has also introduced labelling norms for the dividend options of mutual funds which will come into effect from April 1, 2021. Under the new norms, mutual funds will have to rename dividend options as income distribution cum capital withdrawal.

More from Business.
Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Sebi
India Matters
Actor-turned politician Khushbu join BJP in the presence of Tamil Nadu state BJP President L Murugan and BJP National Gen Sec CT Ravi at BJP headquarters in New Delhi. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Khushbu Sundar shifts loyalties to BJP, hails PM Modi
Andhra Pradesh CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy and Chief Justice of India SA Bobde (Photo | EPS and PTI)
Charges against SC judge put CJI in a spot
Many shops in Mysuru displaying discount offers ahead of Dasara in Mysuru on Sunday. (Photo | EPS/Udayshankar S)
Bengaluru may be worst-affected by COVID-19 at present
Three-capital system for Andhra a game changer

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Ram Vilas Paswan used to call Hajipur as his 'mother' (Photo | EPS)
RIP Ram Vilas Paswan: Political contrarian who settled with Socialists and BJP with equal ease
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
More woes for Modi government: India slips to rank 151 in protecting labour rights
Gallery
No, Manchester United captain Harry Maguire isn't the most trolled footballer in England. In fact, he is not even among the top-ten. 'Compare.bet' have come up with the list of ten most targeted players on Twitter, analysing the percentage of negative twe
Revealed: Ten most trolled Premier League players on Twitter. Topper Marcus Rashford joined by Manchester United teammate, Tottenham captain
#1 14 balls: KL RAHUL (KXIP) vs Delhi Daredevils: 08 April 2018, 51 runs. (Photo | PTI)
IPL stats & records: Nicholas Pooran's 17-ball fifty isn't IPL's fastest! Here are the top-ten swiftest half-centuries in the tournament's history
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp