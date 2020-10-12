Sebi’s new risk-o-meter a boon for MF investors

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: In a big relief to investors, who were wary of mutual fund schemes post the Franklin Templeton fiasco, market regulator Security Exchange Board of India (Sebi) has devised a new “risk-o-meter” that will inform investors on an ongoing basis of the risk contained in the mutual fund schemes they are planning to buy, or are invested in.

Last week, in detailed guidelines for determining the place of a mutual fund on its revised risk-o-meter tool, Sebi also added a fresh category of ‘very high’ risk. The asset management companies have to disclose the risk-o-meter along with portfolio disclosure for all their schemes on their website and on AMFI website within ten days from the close of each month so that investors are updated with risk associated with their hard earned cash in a transparent manner. Mutual Funds also have to publish a history of risk-o-meter changes every year.

“Risk value for the debt portfolio shall be a simple average of credit risk value, interest rate risk value and

liquidity risk value. However, if the liquidity risk value is higher than the average of credit risk value, liquidity risk value and interest rate risk value then the value of liquidity risk shall be considered as risk value of the debt portfolio,” according to guidelines issued by Sebi. The risk value for equity portfolio shall be a simple average of market capitalization value, volatility value and impact cost value.

The new system will be implemented from January 1, 2021, so that mutual funds have enough time to comply with it. What followed the move was on April 23, Franklin Templeton Mutual Fund wound up six fixed income schemes citing “severe market dislocation and illiquidity”. This created fear among investors in the market. Officials from Sebi also said that in their internal probe they had found the mutual fund was taking on far more risk, which only worsened with the Covid-19 outbreak and ultimately the investors

suffered as they were not aware of the risks.

Labelling norms of ‘dividend option’

Markets regulator Sebi has also introduced labelling norms for the dividend options of mutual funds which will come into effect from April 1, 2021. Under the new norms, mutual funds will have to rename dividend options as income distribution cum capital withdrawal.